The Movistar + ‘app’ is already compatible with Chromecast: how to share content

It is one of the demands that users have requested the most from Movistar + for some years now, when Chromecasts came to our homes in a massive way to make smart those old TVs that had neither an app store nor anything to download. Although as they say, “it is never too late if happiness comes.”

The case is that, surprisingly and when many had already forgotten about the arrival of Chromecast to the Movistar + application, those of Telefónica have decided to publish this new function that It will be especially useful for those who cannot have a decoder on all TVs. from the house. You know, the one from the kitchen, or from the kid’s room who also wants to see series, movies and football (when he returns).

Update right now

This is version 6.4.0 and it is the one that brings the compatibility. Of course, if you are confused when entering and you do not see the notice that we can already send content to the Google HDMI key, The same thing confuses you that nothing has changed, because it has not: we continue to see the same Chromecast icon that Movistar + has been using to allow us to remotely control all the decoders that we have at home.

The difference is that now, as you can see in the screenshots you have right below, In addition to those television STBs (set top boxes), Chromecasts also appear. connected to the same Wi-Fi network of the phone, which you can see first. In this way, just by selecting it, we will have everything ready to start broadcasting.

How to send content to Chromecast on M +.

So far the only way to send content from the app From Movistar + to a Chromecast, it was necessary to use Chrome on a PC or Mac, so that by sending the browser tab we could see it without problems. Of course, the rate of frames It was not ideal and lost enough quality, so it was a simple emergency solution. Now, compatibility is complete and you will get an almost exact resolution that you can enjoy with one of the decoders 1080p of the company.

With this update, the app Movistar + joins the rest of the operators that already offered Chromecast support to see its contents on a television, such as Orange or Vodafone. Which will greatly facilitate the consumption of those movies, series, programs and sporting events that we usually carry in our pockets and that from time to time, when visiting grandparents, we had no way of seeing on their television.