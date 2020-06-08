The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

After launching its two new high-end models, the Motorola edge and edge +, the company announced last week another two more terminals in the United States: the Moto E (2020) and the Moto G Fast, although the latter is only a variant Moto G8 with less RAM and less storage. Not content with that, it seems that Motorola plans to continue increasing its catalog in the coming weeks and is already finalizing the details of two new models.

It is the Motorola One Fusion and the Motorola One Fusion +, two mid-range proposals that he has been talking about for some time. In fact, the Plus variant was even seen a few days ago on YouTube. Now, we get a new leak, from the Polish website Tabletowo, which has exposed most of its features.





Qualcomm Series 7 Brains for Both

Render of the Motorola One Fusion + | Image: XDA Developers Render of the Motorola One Fusion + | Image: XDA Developers

This new leak ensures that the One Fusion + will cost about 1,399 PLN (which is equivalent to about 315 euros) and will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen that will dispense with the notch and drilling for the resort to a retractable camera. That panel will also have a FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9.

Inside, we will find the Snapdragon 730 next to two RAM options (4 and 6 GB) and two internal storage (64 and 128 GB) expandable with a microSD card. In addition, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery, Android 10 operating system, 3.5 mm jack socket, rear fingerprint reader and a USB-C port. And the quad rear camera will have a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 lens as its primary sensor.

The Motorola One Fusion would have a 48 MP main sensor, while the Plus model would go up to 64 MP

For its part, the Motorola One Fusion will be available in black or blue and will include a 6.52-inch screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. At the controls of everything will be the Snapdragon 710 chipset along with two alternatives of RAM (3 and 6 GB) and two of internal storage (64 and 128 GB).

In this case, the front camera will offer a resolution of 8 megapixels, while the rear camera, also quadruple, will be formed by the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 main sensor and other three 8, 5 and 2-megapixel sensors respectively. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 10. The Tabletowo website also states that both models will be presented this June, so it seems that we will not have to wait too long to see if all these specifications correspond to reality.