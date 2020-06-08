MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Sonos Arc, analysis: a "cinema" experience that sets the bar high for all other soundbars with Dolby Atmos

We are probably before one of the best soundbars today. Sonos has taken a step forward with its new...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

After launching its two new high-end models, the Motorola edge and edge +, the company announced last week another two more terminals in the United States: the Moto E (2020) and the Moto G Fast, although the latter is only a variant Moto G8 with less RAM and less storage. Not content with that, it seems that Motorola plans to continue increasing its catalog in the coming weeks and is already finalizing the details of two new models.

It is the Motorola One Fusion and the Motorola One Fusion +, two mid-range proposals that he has been talking about for some time. In fact, the Plus variant was even seen a few days ago on YouTube. Now, we get a new leak, from the Polish website Tabletowo, which has exposed most of its features.


Qualcomm Series 7 Brains for Both

Motorola One Fusion Xda Render of the Motorola One Fusion + | Image: XDA Developers

This new leak ensures that the One Fusion + will cost about 1,399 PLN (which is equivalent to about 315 euros) and will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen that will dispense with the notch and drilling for the resort to a retractable camera. That panel will also have a FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9.

Inside, we will find the Snapdragon 730 next to two RAM options (4 and 6 GB) and two internal storage (64 and 128 GB) expandable with a microSD card. In addition, it will have a 5,000 mAh battery, Android 10 operating system, 3.5 mm jack socket, rear fingerprint reader and a USB-C port. And the quad rear camera will have a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 lens as its primary sensor.

The Motorola One Fusion would have a 48 MP main sensor, while the Plus model would go up to 64 MP

For its part, the Motorola One Fusion will be available in black or blue and will include a 6.52-inch screen with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. At the controls of everything will be the Snapdragon 710 chipset along with two alternatives of RAM (3 and 6 GB) and two of internal storage (64 and 128 GB).

In this case, the front camera will offer a resolution of 8 megapixels, while the rear camera, also quadruple, will be formed by the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 main sensor and other three 8, 5 and 2-megapixel sensors respectively. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 10. The Tabletowo website also states that both models will be presented this June, so it seems that we will not have to wait too long to see if all these specifications correspond to reality.

More Articles Like This

Microsoft improves OneDrive security on Android by enabling face unlock in latest update

Apps Brian Adam -
Security on our mobiles is something that worries us more and more. The stored data is taking up more and more space and above...
Read more

Windows 10: Microsoft advertises Edge with a permanent notification in the Start menu

Apps Brian Adam -
Microsoft is pushing hard on Edge. The proprietary browser that has taken the place of Internet Explorer has also obtained important feedback from users,...
Read more

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new free DLC made by Konami. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwJ_aF3YXYs As...
Read more

TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf, the official watch for golf fans

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam -
TAG Heuer is a Swiss watch brand that we all instantly link to luxury, high ranges and sponsorship of some of the most important...
Read more

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix, Review: an endless musical party

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Japan's most popular idol returns to Nintendo Switch with the original and expanded version of PS4. A port full of content, love and some...
Read more

‘They put 5G in my house’, but it’s the frequency of the modem router

5G News Brian Adam -
After the fake video in which a smartphone burns steel wool, conspiracy theorists are back in charge with one new "controversy" related to "5G". Well,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

After launching its two new high-end models, the Motorola edge and edge +, the company announced last week another...
Read more
Latest news

November Oireachtas canceled

Brian Adam -
This year's festival of the great Irish culture, The Oireachtas, to be held in Galway in November, will not go ahead. This is what caused...
Read more
Apps

Microsoft improves OneDrive security on Android by enabling face unlock in latest update

Brian Adam -
Security on our mobiles is something that worries us more and more. The stored data is taking up more and more space and above...
Read more
Apps

Windows 10: Microsoft advertises Edge with a permanent notification in the Start menu

Brian Adam -
Microsoft is pushing hard on Edge. The proprietary browser that has taken the place of Internet Explorer has also obtained important feedback from users,...
Read more
Latest news

Talks about forming a government continue

Brian Adam -
Talks on the formation of government continue today. Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are participating. Negotiations are understood to focus primarily on carbon...
Read more
Game Reviews

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

Brian Adam -
The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new free DLC made by Konami. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwJ_aF3YXYs As...
Read more
Community

Thousands of other business centers reopening

Brian Adam -
For the first time in almost 3 months, thousands of businesses are opening their doors to customers. This is thanks to the second phase of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: