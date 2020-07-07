The Moto G 5G Plus arrives in Spain: prices, release date and hardware

Motorola is starring in one of the busiest post-confinement periods in the entire industry with several smartphones that are officially reaching our market. This time it is the Moto G 5G Plus that will land in Spain imminently to offer really interesting hardware that, in addition to belonging to the mid-range, is one of the few that can boast of having 5G connectivity.

21: 9 cinema screen of the Moto G 5G Plus.

Remember that, due to the coronavirus and the global pandemic, 5G expansion seems to have slowed down a bit so it will take a little longer to catch on. Even so, it is not an excuse to go buying a phone that offers us enough power to launch any app, or game, that we ask for and, of course, be prepared for these new global networks.

Great camera and better design

The Moto G 5G Plus has a 6.7-inch CinemaVision FullHD + screen, 21: 9 aspect ratio with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz It will shine especially with video games and, in addition, it has HDR10 certification. The processor chosen by Motorola is a Snapdragon 765 with an X52 RF modem also from Qualcomm. It will arrive in Spain in configurations of 4 and 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128 gigs of internal storage that we can expand via microSD.

Moto G 5G Plus.

As far as cameras are concerned, we are facing a terminal with four where the main one is 48MP with Quad Pixel technology with 4x more sensitivity; Another of the sensors serves as an ultra-wide-angle lens with an amplitude that the company defines as "It fits four times more on the screen "; the third of those cameras offers macro capabilities and, finally, we will have a ToF sensor specially dedicated to improving the portrait and bokeh effects in all our photos. For the front, Motorola has reserved two sensors 16MP that will allow you to take high-quality selfies and, above all, a field width without comparison.

Motorola G 5G Plus.

Regardless of its 5G (and 4G) connectivity, East Moto G 5G Plus has bluetooth, wifi ac, NFC (Google Pay compatible) and a 5,000 mAh battery. with 20W TurboPower fast charge. It will include Android 10 with the My UX layer and you will have it on sale from tomorrow, July 8, in two variants: one with 4GB of RAM and 64 of storage for 349 euros, and another of 6 and 128 for 399.

