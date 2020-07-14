The Moto G 5G Plus arrives in Spain: official price and availability

He had been talking about the arrival of 5G connectivity to the popular Moto G family Motorola until the manufacturer, a week ago, decided to officially present the Moto G5 Plus. As expected, this mid-range model came with the Snapdragon 765 processor on board, ensuring compatibility with the 5G SA and NSA networks.

In addition, Motorola has decided to provide it with a perforated screen, a huge battery and a total of six cameras, two in front and four behind. Now, land in our country with the attractive price that was already announced in its presentation and that places it as one of the cheapest 5G proposals on the market.

Price and availability of the Moto G 5G Plus

The new Moto G G5 Plus lands in Spain in Surfing Blue (blue) and in two configurations depending on RAM memory and internal storage:

Moto G 5G Plus 4GB / 64GB: 349 euros .

. Moto G 5G Plus 6GB / 128GB: 399 euros.

It is now available on the official website of Motorola Spain and the company gives you Motorola Pulse Escape headphones with the purchase of any of the two variants. At other distributors, such as Amazon or Fnac, you can also pre-order now, but it will go on sale in a few days.

Six cameras and Snapdragon 765 on board

The first 5G model in the Moto G family features a 6.7-inch LTPS display with FullHD + resolution, 21: 9 aspect ratio and 90 Hz refresh rate. That panel features a double perforation in the upper left corner to house the two 16 MP + 2 MP front camera sensors.

Inside, we find the Snapdragon 765 as the brain, two RAM options (4 and 6 GB) and two other internal storage (64 and 128 GB). It also has a side fingerprint reader, Android 10 operating system with MyUX layer and a huge 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charge.

In the photographic section, in addition to its double front camera, it includes a quadruple rear camera composed of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle, a third 5 MP sensor for macro photography and a fourth 2 MP sensor for depth readings.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus datasheet

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus