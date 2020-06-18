The most human "mouse-man" chimera ever created

Scientists created a mouse-human embryo model in the laboratory containing up to 4% of human cells: it is the chimaera with more human cells than ever or an organism composed of two different sets of DNA.

In order for human embryonic stem cells and mouse embryonic stem cells to join in this way, they must be in the same state of development. “Human embryonic stem cells have a very different appearance and behaviour from the mouse embryonic stem cell“, then past attempts to bring them together have failed. Initially, researchers thought that the failures were due to a species barrier species; but after many years of study, they realized that it was not a problem of species, but rather of maturity.

The researchers, therefore, injected from 10 to 12 human stem cells in mouse embryos. In most animal embryos, human stem cells have successfully developed into mature human cells in all three germ layers. These germ layers then developed into more differentiated cells and, when the researchers stopped their experiment on the 17th day, 14 embryos were between 0.1% and 4% human, with these cells found in the liver, heart, retina and red blood cells.

The surprising thing was the speed of human cell development: the embryos were able to generate human red blood cells in 17 days, compared to 56 days needed to develop into a human embryo. The same happened with eye cells, including photoreceptors, which formed within 17 days within the chimaera.

These results, not yet peer-reviewed and published in the Biorxiv prepress database, could “stimulate research” in the fundamental understanding of human development. Such chimaeras, for example, they could help scientists understand human diseases. The most cited potential application is organ growth, which will never occur in mice but in larger animals such as pigs. Of course, these applications raise ethical problems and it will take some time for other such studies to be accepted.