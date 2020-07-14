ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
The most energetic stellar death in the Universe: the hypernova

By Brian Adam
5
0

The most energetic stellar death in the Universe: the hypernova

Supernovae are not the most powerful explosions in the universe, the primacy lies with the so-called “hypernovae“, 10 to 100 times brighter than a typical supernova. We have discovered very few of them in the course of our history, at times it is even difficult to classify them.

How are they formed? When huge stars die, in the last minutes of their lives, a dense iron and nickel core is formed. Unlike the lighter elements, the melting of iron energy blocks energy rather than releasing it. Without energy to “resist” against the crushing weight of the star’s atmosphere, a catastrophic collapse begins.

In the last moments of the star, its crushed core converts in a ball of almost pure neutrons, which briefly stops its advance, triggering a big rebound followed by a spectacular explosion. In any case, the neutron star folds in on itself, without anything being able to prevent gravity from doing what it does best: making things smaller. Soon after, comes the ultimate source of unstoppable gravity: the birth of a black hole.

In a hypernova, the star’s core collapses directly into a black hole, and two extremely energetic jets of plasma are emitted from the rotation poles, at a speed almost equal to that of light. These jets emit very intense gamma rays and are one of the possible explanations for the famous “gamma-ray bursts” picked up by our planet.

