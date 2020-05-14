The most efficient solar cell that can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius

Iowa: Although solar cells made of silicon are cheap, they convert only a small amount of sunlight into electricity, which is called efficiency. The new material is now made of 50% efficient solar cells that can withstand extreme temperatures of 100 degrees Celsius.

Vikram Dalal, a professor of microelectronics at Iowa State University, designed the cell, which can convert up to 50 percent of the sun's electricity into a record. Currently, even the best solar cells provide up to 26% efficiency in the laboratory and up to 15% in the solar system available in the market.

To address this shortcoming, a system has been in place for some time in which two types of solar cells are placed one on top of the other like a sandwich so that each cell absorbs different light from the spectrum to generate electricity. Do For this, scientists have used organic and inorganic proboscite minerals, which convert 25% of the light into electricity and are so thin that they can be placed inside a silicon cell.

Second, when solar cells are installed in extremely hot places, such as deserts in Africa or the Middle East, their temperatures rise rapidly. On the other hand, the temperature of the solar cell itself gradually becomes very high, which severely affects their performance and system. But solar cells made of provisite can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius or even higher.

Scientists have found the preliminary results of Prosciutto very promising. Thanks to this, the dream of a thin, low cost and high power solar cell will come true.