The most efficient solar cell that can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Corona Virus

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn't a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Cyber World

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Latest news

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Solar cells, made from a mineral called provosite, generate electricity at 50% efficiency and can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius. Photo: Iowa State University

Iowa: Although solar cells made of silicon are cheap, they convert only a small amount of sunlight into electricity, which is called efficiency. The new material is now made of 50% efficient solar cells that can withstand extreme temperatures of 100 degrees Celsius.

Vikram Dalal, a professor of microelectronics at Iowa State University, designed the cell, which can convert up to 50 percent of the sun's electricity into a record. Currently, even the best solar cells provide up to 26% efficiency in the laboratory and up to 15% in the solar system available in the market.

To address this shortcoming, a system has been in place for some time in which two types of solar cells are placed one on top of the other like a sandwich so that each cell absorbs different light from the spectrum to generate electricity. Do For this, scientists have used organic and inorganic proboscite minerals, which convert 25% of the light into electricity and are so thin that they can be placed inside a silicon cell.

Second, when solar cells are installed in extremely hot places, such as deserts in Africa or the Middle East, their temperatures rise rapidly. On the other hand, the temperature of the solar cell itself gradually becomes very high, which severely affects their performance and system. But solar cells made of provisite can withstand temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius or even higher.

Scientists have found the preliminary results of Prosciutto very promising. Thanks to this, the dream of a thin, low cost and high power solar cell will come true.

A nano-cloth full of antioxidants that heals wounds and keeps food fresh

Top Stories
Texas: We know that antioxidants stop the oxidation process. Now we have made them into a kind of nanoparticle to soothe wound healing bandages...
Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

Top Stories
Sofia: The 22-year-old model, who is obsessed with making herself a Barbie doll, has undergone 15 to 20 lip surgeries over the past several...
Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Top Stories
Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied" from a mobile phone to...
Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Top Stories
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Top Stories
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Top Stories
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
The opportunity to ease restrictions next Monday is being discussed by NPHET today

Latest news
The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to decide whether to approve the first phase of the Government's plan to ease Covid...
A nano-cloth full of antioxidants that heals wounds and keeps food fresh

Top Stories
Texas: We know that antioxidants stop the oxidation process. Now we have made them into a kind of nanoparticle to soothe wound healing bandages...
Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

Top Stories
Sofia: The 22-year-old model, who is obsessed with making herself a Barbie doll, has undergone 15 to 20 lip surgeries over the past several...
Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Top Stories
Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied" from a mobile phone to...
Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Top Stories
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Top Stories
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
