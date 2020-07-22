The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil this morning since he was appointed to the post last week.

The Minister of State read out the responses prepared for him in advance. Minister of State Chambers even adhered to the script in response to further questions posed to him.

The Minister for the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, answered a question in English about the Irish Language Officer for the Galway 2020 project, a question which also came in English from the Independent Deputy from Galway, Catherine Connolly.

It was clear to both the fluent speaker and the learner that the newly appointed Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, was struggling at times as he read his first Dáil response this morning to a question from Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson, Deputy Aongus Ó Snodaigh.

At one point in the interrogation Minister of State Chambers appeared to have begun to read an answer he had already given.

Deputy Pearse Doherty later asked Minister of State Chambers if his Department had any plans to provide funding for the Irish Department of the University of Ulster at the Mackay campus in Derry.

Independent Minister Catherine Connolly asked Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin about the funding paid for the Galway 2020 project in English and asked why the post of Irish Language Officer was abolished with that project and Galway city on the outskirts of Galway. the largest Gaeltacht area in the country.

The Minister for the Gaeltacht responded to her in English, saying that it was unfortunate that their Irish language officer, Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin, had been made redundant and that her work was 'fantastic', the Minister said.

The Minister said that she would look at what she can do about the appointment of an Irish language officer.