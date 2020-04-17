Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The Mi Air 2S are official: Airpods style helmets at Xiaomi price

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
We have been watching for some months How from Xiaomi appear some wireless headphones that seek to face that empire that Airpods have created from Apple. But of course, the Chinese have put up for sale in Spain smartphones of almost a thousand euros does not mean that they are headed for the segment premium, and with these Mi Air 2S they demonstrate that theirs is the price-quality ratio.

These wireless headphones from the Chinese they are already official and when we look at them we can only remember (vaguely) the appearance of the Apple Airpods, with those white headphones that are inserted into a case and that, with different shapes, allow them to be recharged to go with the music anywhere during a whole day.

Good specs and best price

As expected, These Xiaomi Mi Air 2S are not intended to be placed directly at the top of the technology market and they go directly to offer us more than interesting benefits, especially if we take into account the price at which they are sold. It's about two helmets in-ear that have (not active) noise cancellation.

These headphones have support for the LHDC codec, bluetooth 5.0 connection and a dual-core chip that is responsible for synchronous binaural transmission of the music we listen to. Remember that this point was, according to Apple, a headache when it developed its Airpods, so it was not so easy to synchronize the playback on both devices at the same time.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2S headphones.

To achieve good results in this simultaneous reproduction of both helmets and that we have no problems when we watch a series or a movie (or any multimedia content), Xiaomi has chosen to include a low latency technology that allows perfect synchrony among all sources, both image and sound. The same happens, for example, with games.

Before we told you that the noise cancellation type was "not active" and that means that the whole process is carried out by software and not by the installation of extra microphones to eliminate annoying background noise that is generated in calls. In addition, it is compatible with the Chinese assistant, to which we can ask what we want with a simple touch on the control surface.

And we are going with autonomy, which is important: the manufacturer talks about five hours of continuous use It can be extended to a full day thanks to the case where we keep them and it is compatible with wireless charging. Its price? Well, about 399 yuan, which, in exchange, is about 50 euros. They are already available to book and their sale date will arrive in the next few days.

