The meow of one of the smallest wild cats in the world will leave you speechless

Known by the name of kodkod (Leopardus guigna) it is the smallest feline in the Americas, as well as the one with the most limited distribution since it originates from the temperate forests in central and southern Chile and western Argentina. Recently, a National Geographic video reveals the animal’s tender verse.

The animal weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms, their bodies are up to about 52 centimetres long and their tails reach a length of 25 centimetres, according to the Animal Diversity Web (ADW). These small cats have large legs and claws, very important because they help them climb trees in their habitats.

Currently, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) inserts the kodkod among vulnerable species, given that the number of adult specimens, already less than 10,000 units, is still decreasing due to deforestation and a decrease in prey. The animal is also part of the 10,000th species photographed for the National Geographic Photo Ark, a database of animal portraits that celebrate global biodiversity.

With all these images, the project hopes not only to create a visual record of biodiversity but also of sensitizing people with endangered and vulnerable species that are threatened by human activity. “It is eye contact that makes people move,” says the photograph of the feline and many other animals of the National Geographic Photo Ark, Joel Sartore. “It involves their feelings of compassion and a desire to help.”