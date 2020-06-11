ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
The melting of permafrost could release ancient viruses, bacteria and CO2

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The melting of permafrost could release ancient viruses, bacteria and CO2

The permafrost is found mainly in the northern hemisphere, where it covers about a quarter of the exposed earth and is thousands of years old. What’s inside? About 1.7 trillion tons of carbon in the form of frozen organic matter, remains of rotten plants and long-dead animals trapped in sediment.

These ice they contain roughly twice as much carbon, mainly in the form of methane and CO2, compared to the Earth’s atmosphere. When it dissolves, this matter heats up and decomposes, releasing all these gases that have a greenhouse effect on the planet. Thawing permafrost also threatens to release bacteria and viruses trapped in ice.

Such cases have already happened: in 2016 a child died in Siberia due to an anthrax outbreak (an acute infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis) which according to scientists seemed to come from the corpses of infected reindeer buried 70 years earlier but discovered by the melting of the permafrost. Released from the melting of the ice, anthrax appears to have been passed to the pasture herds.

In 2014, scientists revived a giant but harmless virus, nicknamed Pithovirus sibericum, which had been locked up in Siberian permafrost for over 30,000 years. A thaw could be beneficial for the oil and mining industries, providing access to reserves previously difficult to reach in the Arctic. However, disturbing the subsoil too deeply, viruses could awaken.

The melting of permafrost also presents a serious and costly threat to infrastructure, for example, in Russia, a fuel tank containing 20,000 tons of fuel has recently collapsed.

