The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a PC.

Whether you are going to buy a new laptop or desktop or if you are in the process of updating the one you already have to make it faster, choosing the best SSD is a process that requires knowing what is an SSD, how it works, the different types of SSD that we can find and what we should look at before buying one. Here you have the Complete guide to SSD technology and its types.

Choosing an SSD for a computer

Except in very exceptional cases, SSD drives they are already common hardware elements in both notebook computers and new desktops. But it is also one of the cheapest and simplest hardware upgrades to improve PC performance.

One of the simplest and cheapest ways to improve the performance of a computer is with an SSD

The SSD drives or solid state drives They offer a series of advantages all associated with the technology with which they are manufactured. For example, we have faster read and write speeds, non-existent operating noise, reduced power consumption and, depending on the model chosen, even a longer service life and a longer mean time between failures. Also the reliability in case of a laptop or disk drive crash is much higher than with an HDD.

Know how an SSD works and the types of elements that we must understand in its data sheet will be of great help to us in choosing the best SSD for our computer.

Elements of an SSD Drive

A SSD drive It is an information storage system that uses flash memory. Today, in the consumer market, most SSD drives base their operation on an architecture built with NAND gates.

In addition to the main memory, an SSD disk is made up of other essential parts such as the cache or DRAM, the interface and the controller.

Ssdgrafico

At present, one of the key components of an SSD disk is the controller, which the manufacturer customizes to provide differentiation at the software level and with which it achieves, with the same basic hardware, offering improvements in read and write speeds, durability or protection against errors.

SSD types

The physical connection of the SSD with our PC equipment can be done using different bus interfaces. The most used at present are two: SATA and PCI Express (PCIe). The first, in its latest version 3, allows a bandwidth of up to 600 MB / s per channel. In contrast, PCIe Gen 4 supports up to 2000MB / s per channel.

Therefore choosing one or the other will determine the bandwidth for data transmission but also the SSD models available on the market.

The NVMe protocol has been designed with SSDs in mind, hence the substantial improvement it achieves over AHCI-based drives

The same goes for bus control protocols. In the SSD market we can find the veteran AHCI (Advanced Host Controller Interface) inherited from classic hard drives or the NVMe, designed for SSD drives. The difference in performance is abysmal between these two protocols thanks to the fact that the NVMe has been created with the operating mode of an SSD in mind. For example, it supports IOPs of more than a million against the limit of 100,000 IOPs of AHCI units.

E1s

Solid state disk shape and size

The types of SSD drives that we find in the market are generated by the combination of different interfaces as well as form factors and bus control protocols.

There are some form factors exclusive for one interface and others that we can find for both connection modes. The same occurs with control protocols, although this element is more limiting. For example, connected units.

