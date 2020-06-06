The mega-guide to building a PC from scratch in 2020: main memory

The main memory has a huge impact on the performance of our PC. It doesn't only matter how much RAM we have installed; The type of modules we have opted for and their latency are also crucial. Even its thermal design can make a difference if your clock frequency is high. Or if we intend to practice overclocking. All this explains why it is worth making sure that we choose the memory modules that will best complement to the other components of our computer.

This article is the third installment of an extensive guide in which the main components and the most relevant peripherals of a PC will have their dose of prominence. Our intention is to help users who have decided to assemble a custom equipment to find the components that best meet their needs and best fit their budget, and to achieve this we will dedicate an exclusive article to most of them. The indisputable protagonist of this article is the main memory in the same way that the first two installments of the guide have been dedicated to the motherboard and the processor.

DDR4 SDRAM: how it works, what types there are and how to understand the nomenclature of the modules

The DDR4 memory that we are currently installing on our computers is a type of SDRAM (Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory) that uses an interface designed to work at high clock frequencies. Its market launch came in 2014, and it came with three compelling promises under its arm: modules with a higher density, lower voltage, and higher clock frequencies. On all three fronts, DDR4 memory clearly outperforms DDR3, its predecessor.

DDR4 modules can have a maximum capacity of 64 GB, a much higher figure than the maximum 16 GB of DDR3 memory modules. Also, its reference voltage is 1.2 volts versus DDR3's 1.5 volts. And its clock frequency ranges from 800 to 1,600 MHz, a clearly more ambitious speed range than that handled by the DDR3 standard, which ranges from 400 to 1,067 MHz. The voltage and clock frequency with which the memory chips work they are intimately linked, so the shift from 1.5 volts of DDR3 to 1.2 volts of DDR4 has enabled the latter type of memory reach higher clock frequencies without its consumption and the energy it dissipates in the form of heat shooting up.

DDR memories are capable of two operations in each clock signal cycle because they are activated during the rising and falling edges of the signal

One of the most interesting features of DDR memories (Double Data Rate), and it is a property shared by the four generations of DDR SDRAM that have come to our computers so far, is that they are capable of carrying out two operations in each cycle of the clock signal (they are activated during the rising and falling edges of the signal). This explains why in practice the range of clock frequencies handled by DDR4 memories, which, as we have seen, ranges between 800 and 1,600 MHz, is equivalent to an effective frequency that moves in the range from 1,600 to 3,200 MHz. In fact, memory module manufacturers often indicate in the specifications the effective frequency, which is always more impressive than that dictated by the external clock because it duplicates it.

Throughout this article we are going to continuously talk about the frequency and clock cycles, especially in the next section, where we will investigate the latency, so it is worthwhile to explain both concepts. The clock frequency Identifies the work rate of an integrated circuit, such as a processor or a memory chip. In the same way that a conductor, among other things, sets the rhythm at which musicians must play their instruments, the integrated circuits of our computers work at the rhythm imposed by the clock signal generator. This device is a small electronic oscillator designed to generate an electrical signal that takes the form of pulses emitted at constant intervals known as cycles.

Continuing with our metaphor of the conductor, in the same way that the conductor's baton sets the rhythm at which the musicians interpret the musical composition, the clock signal generated by the electronic oscillator sets the rhythm with which the integrated circuits work from our computers. And, just as importantly, allows them to sync. In our example, the conductor is the generator of the clock signal, the baton is the clock signal, and the musicians are the memory chips that work in unison and in coordination.

Inside the clock signal generator is a quartz crystal that vibrates when exposed to an electric current

Inside the clock signal generator there is an electronic circuit that uses a small crystal, usually quartz, with a very interesting property: it vibrates when exposed to an electric current. But the most curious thing is that it does it with a very precise frequency, an essential property when what we want is to generate a stable electrical signal that sets the rhythm of work of the integrated circuits of our computer. The clock frequency, precisely, tells us the rhythm with which the clock signal generator produces the electrical pulses, and is measured in clock cycles per second or hertz. If, for example, the DDR4 memory of our PC is working at a specific moment at a clock frequency of 1.6 GHz, it means that its work rate is marked by a clock signal described by 1.6 x 109 cycles per second, or, what is the same, one thousand six hundred million hertz.

A technology linked to DDR memory that contributes greatly to the high performance of the RAM of our computers is simultaneous access to multiple memory modules. Drivers designed to work with DDR chips can access two, three, or four memory modules at once, which has a huge and highly beneficial impact on performance. Of course, for this to be possible the memory modules must be identical, and this means that they not only have to have the same capacity; they must also have the same latency and must work at the same clock frequency. Microprocessors from AMD's Ryzen 3000 and 10th Gen Intel Core families implement dual-channel access to main memory, so they can access two modules at once. However, AMD's Ryzen Threadrippers and Intel Core X-series are more ambitious because they can use up to four memory channels simultaneously.

The physical format that memory modules have adopted as Intel's Pentium processors came to market is known as DIMMs (Dual In-line Module Memory), and is characterized by having memory chips on both sides of the printed circuit board. In order for the integrated circuits on both sides of the board to communicate with the CPU under the baton of the memory controller, it is necessary that they incorporate electrical contacts, or pins, also on both sides of the module. DDR4 memories they use 288 contacts, unlike the 240 pins of the DDR3 modules, although, curiously, the length of the printed circuit board of both types of memory is the same.

Enthusiasts who are comfortable with the hardware are often not intimidated by the nomenclature used by memory module manufacturers to describe the characteristics of their solutions, but it is understandable that for many users this data is not trivial. The table below these lines reflects the characteristics of DDR4 standards approved by JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council), which is the organization that is responsible for defining the standards used by the technologies that use semiconductors.

DDR4 memory modules are identified in two different ways. The ‘DDR4-XXXX’ nomenclature indicates its data transfer capacity measured in millions of transfers per second (MT / s). As an example, a DDR4-3200 module can perform 3.2 billion transfers per second. The second nomenclature is in the form 'PC4-XXXXX', and reflects the maximum memory transfer rate measured in megabytes per second (MB / s). As an example, a PC4-25600 module can achieve a transfer rate of up to 25,600 MB / s.

Latency in detail: what are 'timings' and what impact do they have on performance

The clock frequencies at which the memory chips and the input and output bus work allow us to intuitively compare the performance of the memory modules. However, there is another parameter that also greatly conditions their productivity and to which, therefore, we are interested in paying attention: latency. The memory module manufacturers usually indicate it to us using the nomenclature ‘CL-tRCD-tRP-tRAS’, so that a DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 module may have timings from, for example, 16-18-18-38. In this case the CL parameter has a value of 16, tRCD of 18, tRP of 18, and finally, tRAS of 38. These four quantities tell us how many clock cycles the main memory invests in carrying out certain operations, so ideally they should be as low as possible. Let's see in more detail what these parameters mean:

CL (CAS Latency) : The acronym CAS comes from the English term Column Address Strobe, which we can interpret as signaling the memory locations of a column of the capacitor matrix that constitutes the main memory. This parameter tells us how many clock cycles the memory needs at the request of the controller to read the first bit of information of a data once it has accessed the row in which the memory location that contains it resides. One way to simplify this definition to make it a bit more affordable, but also somewhat less precise, is to describe this latency as the number of clock cycles that elapse from when a request for data is made until it is available. The CL parameter is usually the one that memory module manufacturers describe most clearly.

: The acronym CAS comes from the English term Column Address Strobe, which we can interpret as signaling the memory locations of a column of the capacitor matrix that constitutes the main memory. This parameter tells us how many clock cycles the memory needs at the request of the controller to read the first bit of information of a data once it has accessed the row in which the memory location that contains it resides. One way to simplify this definition to make it a bit more affordable, but also somewhat less precise, is to describe this latency as the number of clock cycles that elapse from when a request for data is made until it is available. The CL parameter is usually the one that memory module manufacturers describe most clearly. tRCD (Row address to Column address Delay time) : this parameter indicates the minimum number of clock cycles that will elapse from the moment in which the controller signals a row of memory locations until the moment it accesses the column that contains the position in which the data that resides it is intended to recover. It is important that we bear in mind that the timing tRCD is giving us a minimum value of clock cycles, and not an absolute value.

: this parameter indicates the minimum number of clock cycles that will elapse from the moment in which the controller signals a row of memory locations until the moment it accesses the column that contains the position in which the data that resides it is intended to recover. It is important that we bear in mind that the timing tRCD is giving us a minimum value of clock cycles, and not an absolute value. tRP (Row Precharge time) : This parameter reflects the minimum number of clock cycles that will elapse from the moment in which the request to access a new memory location is carried out until the moment in which the row in which the location resides is accessed. which contains the data to be recovered. As with the tRCD parameter, the timing tRP indicates a minimum value of clock cycles.

: This parameter reflects the minimum number of clock cycles that will elapse from the moment in which the request to access a new memory location is carried out until the moment in which the row in which the location resides is accessed. which contains the data to be recovered. As with the tRCD parameter, the timing tRP indicates a minimum value of clock cycles. afterRow Address Strobe time): the last timing that we are interested in knowing describes the minimum number of clock cycles during which the row of the memory matrix in which the position where we need to read or write must be accessible for this operation to be carried out successfully. Like tRCD and tRP, the parameter tRAS indicates a minimum value of clock cycles, and not an absolute value.

Cooling matters and 'overclocking' is also possible in RAM

The table that we have used a little above to investigate the characteristics of the memory standards approved by JEDEC does not include all the modules that we can currently find in stores. If we take a virtual tour of any store on-line specialized in PC components we will discover that most memory manufacturers sell modules capable of work at a higher clock frequency to which the DDR4-3200 standard promises us. Some even significantly exceed 4,000 effective MHz, so on paper they are an attractive option if we are ambitious and want to optimize the performance of our PC as much as possible.

The clock frequency is not the only parameter that conditions the performance of RAM. Latency is also crucial

Of course, before buying these memory modules, which are usually much more expensive than DDR4-3200 modules, it is important that we make sure that our motherboard can work with them. The mid-range and high-end plates that consider the possibility of making overclocking usually allow us to install this type of memory modules. Also, motherboard manufacturers sometimes release BIOS updates that enable support for faster memory modules. For this reason, if we are thinking of getting this type of high performance modules, it is a good idea to check if a BIOS update is available that takes our motherboard one step further in this field.

In any case, it is important that we take into account, as we have seen a few paragraphs above, that the clock frequency is not the only parameter that conditions the performance of the main memory of our PC. Latency is also crucial, so we are interested in looking at the timings of the modules that have caught our attention to make sure that they are really going to offer us a palpable performance improvement. Once they are in our possession, we can take advantage of the capabilities of overclocking of our motherboard to act on the timings, the voltage and the clock frequency in order to obtain the best possible performance, but without compromising the stability of our equipment.

An interesting tool available to users who find these high-performance DDR4 memories appealing. are the XMP profiles (eXtreme Memory Profile) Initially created by Intel, but also works on most AMD Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper processor motherboards. These profiles are nothing more than a set of attributes that describe the optimal operating parameters of a memory module. They are recorded on an integrated circuit housed in the module itself, and thanks to them we can ensure that high-performance modules deliver 100% of their potential and function correctly without the need for us to practice overclocking manually.

A feature of memory modules that we are also interested in looking at, especially if we have decided to get high performance modules designed to work at very high clock frequencies, is its thermal design. The chips housed on both sides of the memory module's printed circuit board can dissipate a significant part of the energy they receive in the form of heat, so it's a good idea to go for modules that incorporate their own heatsinks. Most of the high performance DDR4 memories use them. Even so, if we have the possibility to choose between some modules with identical specifications, but some without a heatsink and others with it, it is worth betting on the latter. Even if they are a little more expensive. A more careful cooling can decisively contribute to increasing the stability of our PC.

What type and how much memory are we interested in installing on our PC

Now we only have to make two decisions that will help us to solve with guarantees the main memory of our team. The first consists of choose a type of modules among all that we can currently find in the market. The faster our DDR4 memory and the lower its latency, the better. For this reason, the ideal is that we keep the fastest modules that we can afford, provided that, yes, they are supported by our motherboard. Most modern boards can work seamlessly with DDR4-3200 modules, and many of them also support even faster memories.

Ideally, we should install the fastest and least latency modules that we can afford on our PC

If we are designing a PC for office automation and surfing the Internet, it is not necessary that we be too ambitious with the main memory, but if we are going to use our computer to create content and play, possibly we will be interested in having a fast and good quality memory that make sure optimal performance and stability. The last decision that we will be forced to make is none other than choosing the amount of RAM that our PC will have.

In our experience, a computer for office automation, content playback and Internet browsing should have at least 8 GB of memory, and a machine to play, edit video, process photos or work with animations, among other possible tasks, should be supported at least in 16 GB of RAM. If your budget allows you to install more memory on your PC, perfect because will perform better when under heavy workload, but these are the quantities that we propose as a starting point.

