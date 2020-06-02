Latest news
Updated:

The Mayo Gaeltacht community was shaken and a boy's body found in Lough Mask

By Brian Adam


Emergency services were alerted yesterday afternoon when a five-year-old boy went missing in the water

The Mayo Gaeltacht community was shaken and a boy's body found in Lough Mask

The Mayo Gaeltacht community has been extremely shaken by the news that today's body was found by searchers the five-year-old boy who went missing in the water in Lough Mask, near Tourmakeady, yesterday.

The parish priest in the area, Fr. John Kenny, said today was a "very difficult time". He said the pandemic was still worse, he said, but he was sure that people would be able to help each other.

The emergency services were called yesterday afternoon at 6.30pm when the boy from the area went missing in the water.

The Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána, volunteers from Civil Defense, Lough Mask Water Rescue and staff Local divers began the search last night and continued this morning at 6am.

The body was discovered at around 8.30am.

Coast Guard helicopters also participated in the search.

A Garda spokesman confirmed yesterday that the search was underway on Lough Mask, a large fishing and boating area.

The boy, the youngest of five, was reported to have fallen into the water after playing on wedges with his brothers and sisters.

