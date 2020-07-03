 sd
The mating of monkfish will leave you speechless: it’s almost a horror movie

By Brian Adam
How to?

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
How to?

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Entertainment

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
How to?

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Tech News

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Apps

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Google

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Space tech

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
When the researchers first discovered, described and classified monkfish in the 19th century, the specimens they were working with were all female. Therefore the experts had no idea how males were made. When they also spotted variants of the opposite sex, they were speechless.

For what reason? Since the distinctive characteristics of the females were missing (the large jaws and their baits). They were also much smaller 6 to 7 millimetres in length. In 1922, the Icelandic biologist Bjarni Saemundsson found an anglerfish with two smaller fish attached to its belly. The researcher was perplexed but assumed she was a mother with her children … but she was wrong.

In 1924, Charles Tate Regan, of the British Museum of Natural History, discovered that the “children” of the anglerfish were nothing more than the much sought after males of the species. Scientists eventually understood the main difference between male and female: males are clearly smaller and do not have large jaws because they do not hunt. The females, in fact, do it for them.

Males, in simple terms, are parasites of females. When he finds his partner, he bites her belly and sticks until the two fish become one. Skins, blood vessels come together, allowing the male to obtain all the nutrients necessary for his survival from his partner’s blood. In the end, the parts of the body he doesn’t need, eyes, fins and some internal organs, atrophy. The male feeds on the female and he, in return, supplies her with the sperm when she is ready to give birth.

Some species, such as Cryptopsaras, can host up to eight males simultaneously; this particular mating ritual not found in all monkfish. In some species, males swim freely and hunt alone for life, and “stick” to their partner only to procreate.

In short, surely the males will be very faithful.

Sled dogs have been helping humans for more than 9,500 years

Top Stories
Everyone will remember "Balto", the animated film about the story of a dog that pulled the sledge that carried the antitoxin to an Alaskan...
Launch of 'Fake Flights' for those waiting to travel in Lockdown

Top Stories
Taipei: Launched a series of "fake flights" in Taiwan for those who crave the Coronavirus. According to a foreign news agency, after check-in at an...
Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Google
Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's support page, which supports users,...
Coronavirus, is the European strain 10 times more contagious than the Chinese one?

Corona Virus
A study conducted by eight scientists from the Scripps Research Institute and published in BioRxiv has shown that the SARS-CoV-2 strain present in Europe...
India 47 goats quarantined after shepherd's corona test tested positive

Corona Virus
Bangalore: In the Indian state of Karnataka, 47 goats were quarantined after a shepherd's corona test came back positive. According to Indian media, four goats...
Author of a book on mushrooms lets the mushrooms grow on his manuscript and eats them

Top Stories
For his new book about mushrooms, "Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Shape Our Futures", the young biologist Merlin...
