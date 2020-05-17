'The Mater did not break any law concerning Covid'-Reid's reporting

The Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid, said that the Mater Hospital in Dublin had complied with the legal requirement for reporting Covid-19 figures.

A controversy arose in relation to the Mater several days ago, accused of failing to provide the relevant authorities with full information on the number of Covid-19 cases in hospital.

The draft report on this issue received by the HSE shows that the hospital was not deficient in this regard, and that a full list of people contacted by patients with Covid-19 has also been provided.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin

However, the information provided by the Mater was missing some facts, including full case names.

The HSE now intends to reassure all hospitals that the facts it provides to the laboratories are complete and comprehensive.