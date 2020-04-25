Saturday, April 25, 2020
The ‘Marshall plan’ would raise the EU’s shock burden against the coronavirus to 5 billion

By Brian Adam
The ‘Marshall plan’ would raise the EU’s shock burden against the coronavirus to 5 billion

Ursula von der Leyen. President of the European Commission. / EFE

Brussels now stands at 3.3 trillion the effort of the States, mainly after lifting the barriers to spending and public aid and guarantees

“We are not talking about billions, we are talking about billions.” The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has expressed in these terms the commitment to the dimension that will have the ‘Marshall plan’ that the leaders commissioned to write on Thursday to the community executive. After the summit, the German only specified the ground, a trillion euros. Although in Brussels it is assumed that there will be elevation, up to the environment of the 1.5 billion claimed by Spain, Italy or France, the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

The key will lie in the Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF) architecture; at the foundation of that seven-year budget that will have to support the mechanisms for post coronavirus reconstruction. And here Von der Leyen has received authorization to work on a project with more money available. It is insisted, without concrete figures. Projections. “We estimate that the needs will lead us to believe that a ceiling of own resources of around 2% of the Gross National Income will be required for at least two or three years instead of 1.2%”, which would set the benchmark for the rest of the budget period.

In any case, there will be greater “firepower” in order to generate the necessary investments. A “Room for maneuver” that in February, before the outbreak of the health crisis, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland or Denmark, with the discreet support of Germany, refused to expand beyond 1% of GNI.

If the community executive meets those expectations and finds sufficient consensus in the tools –“The solid balance” between subsidies (which the south requires in order not to aggravate its indebtedness) and loans (the northern demand for, from its point of view, not to bear the red numbers of others) -, the mobilization of funds against the pandemic in the EU would add up in the horizon around five trillion euros, without counting the stimuli of its Central Bank.

If the ‘Marshall plan’ is closed in the amount that is being considered (those 1.5 trillion), it would add to a sum of 3.3 trillion that, on the eve of the videoconference of Heads of State and Government, Brussels recomposed for reinforce the idea that the Union is giving itself up thoroughly despite the initial hesitations.

The role of the Commission

Part by part. The breakdown takes into account the injection of the European institutions, but the bulk of the effort comes from the national ‘checkbooks’; the money that they have been putting in function of their fiscal capacity, taking shelter that yes, in a relaxation of the community norms to spend without limit urgently: the health network (hospitals, personnel and equipment) and the structure of a labor market brought to paralysis by confinement.

Here, opening the hand, is where the Commission has played the leading role. With two magnitudes. The first: 2,450 billion euros. Brussels puts the impact of the erection of barriers to state aid (direct subsidies, selective tax advantages and advances, guarantees for loans required by companies from banks, subsidiary public loans to companies, etc.). The second: 330,000 million euros. It refers to the liquid sought in the markets by each of the Twenty-seven thanks to the escape clause that has allowed them to ‘ignore’ the deficit margins and public debt that are included in the Stability and Growth Pact.

The sum up to those 3.3 trillion is taking shape with the 540,000 million that will be activated via loans for the financing of the governments (240,000 from the rescue fund or Mede); SMEs (200,000 from the European Investment Bank) and employment (100,000 million in debt issues that will require a endorsement of the states worth 25,000). The account closes with 70,000 million from the EU budget, which has been directed to purchases of medical equipment, research or companies.

The forceful action of European central bank (ECB) opened the way. It is not included in the sum, but it provides guarantees with this stimulus for the acquisition of assets from the ‘Pandemic Emergency Procurement Program’ (750,000 million euros), which it added in March to the 120,000 it had in progress.

