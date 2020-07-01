The man who was going to buy bin kebabs returned as a scribe

Virginia: The man who went home to buy a kebab (hot dog) returned home with a million dollars.

Gerard Fury, from the US state of Virginia, told lottery officials in Virginia that he had left home to buy a hot dog. After buying a hot dog at a major grocery store, he decided to buy a ticket to the June cash draw.

Gerard Fury checked his number in the results of the lottery ticket he had bought just a day earlier, but he was not overjoyed because he had won a prize of one lakh. Furry says he's not an easy-going person, but after this unexpected good news, he wasn't sleeping and his excitement was talking to the sky. Fury has not yet made a decision on how to spend the prize money.