The Magic Keyboard of the iPad Pro could reach other models, which ones?

The new iPad Pro that Apple released earlier this year they came with one of the most complete accessories we've ever seen around the Cupertino range of tablets. It is an evolution of the Smart Keyboard of the 2015, 2017 and 2018 models that tries to transform our device into a kind of iMac with the screen suspended.

As usual, Apple usually clearly separates the features of its devices depending on the range they occupy and the price they cost. Regular iPads did not have access to those keyboard covers or Apple Pencils, but over the years, Tim Cook's have been allowing cheaper iPads to take advantage of some of these advantages.

So now, according to some informations, Apple repeats the strategy again taking its Magic Keyboard to other models that they would not be in the market yet and that they could refer to a new iPad Air: tablet that the news places that it will come out this year with an even larger screen size of 11 inches, compared to last year (10, 5).

Will it maintain its current price?

Anyway, if this information becomes a reality and that the Magic Keyboard reaches the future iPad Air, it will be interesting to know the price it will have because We are talking about an accessory that costs, in its cheapest version for the 11-inch iPad Pro, 339 euros. That is, adding that amount to the price that the cheapest iPad Air available in the Apple store has right now, we are talking about a disbursement close to 900 euros. Very close to what a MacBook Air costs and well above a good number of Windows 10 laptops.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

That high price of a simple accessory, which it is barely 40 euros from an iPad with a 10.2-inch screen, it will have to accommodate the segment in which the new tablet is located if those from Cupertino really want some user to consider using it as their laptop. Let's not forget that this has been Apple's workhorse, which has been trying for some years to convince us that an iPad with its official keyboard is as productive as a computer.

Only from that point of view is the existence of the Magic Keyboard understood, which has a backlit keyboard in the style of the MacBook, a huge trackpad to control the pointer that we can also operate with a mouse, and a tilting magnetic support that leaves the tablet suspended and whose angle we can orient depending on how we sit in front of he.

