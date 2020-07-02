 sd
'The long is back on Tánaiste' – Leo Varadkar reiterates the long extension

By Brian Adam
Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long...
Read more
The young Noah Donohoe buried in Belfast today

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was found dead in Belfast today in Belfast last weekend. He was missing for six days before...
Read more
In a tweet posted by the newly appointed Tánaiste to his followers on Twitter, Leo Varadkar announced that the word Tánaiste is well back on his new ID card

The word 'Tánaiste' is long overdue on the new ID card of Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

In a tweet posted by the newly appointed Tánaiste to his followers on Twitter, Leo Varadkar has announced that the word Tánaiste is well back on his new ID card.

The Tánaiste's tweet attracted a lot of attention among the Irish people on Twitter who are well aware of the difficulties of the same length in the state system.

Varadkar posted the tweet about having the correct spelling on his new ID card after many people were surprised report that the word 'Tánaiste' had not been spelled correctly on the identity card issued to him.

The former Taoiseach had already said he was "Wrong" to omit a long extension in people's names.

Commenting last year on controversy over the extension, the Taoiseach said that length is "as important" as a letter.

“It would be right to use the long and it would be wrong not to use the long.

"People should have their names right and if it's a long extension, that's it," he said.

Varadkar was commenting on a decision made by the Office of the Data Protection Commission last year that it was not against the law for companies to spell Irish names incorrectly by omitting long extensions.

The Commission said that it should not be an absolute right for the person with a long extension to have that name spelled out accurately and the long extension.

The investigation was set up when television producer Ciarán Ó Cofaigh complained to the Commissioner about his name being spelled incorrectly by the HSE.

The campaign was founded by a well-known film producer Get your 'long' last October to encourage Irish to demand that private companies and state bodies spell their names accurately and the long extensions be inserted.

