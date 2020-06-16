Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsAppsMobile
Updated:

The list of the essential apps of 2020 for iOS

By Brian Adam
These are the most useful apps that you should definitely have on your iPhone or iPad, and that will make your life much easier.

The list of essential apps of 2020 for iOS

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you are surely constantly looking for the most useful and fun apps. That is why here we leave you a list of the apps that can not miss this year on your cell phone.

All these apps are available at App Store and if you have a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan in an open system, you can download them at your expense Telcel invoice through the link that appears in each title:

1. AutoSleep

If you have an Apple Watch you will love this tool at bedtime, as it helps you monitor your sleep hours and syncs with the iOS Health app. The app uses the sensors of your watch and tells you how you slept, what time it was that you had a deeper sleep and how many times you woke up.

If you have an Apple Watch you will love this tool at bedtime, as it helps you monitor your sleep hours and syncs with the iOS Health app. The app uses the sensors of your watch and tells you how you slept, what time it was that you had a deeper sleep and how many times you woke up.

You can also read: Discover how to avoid YouTube ads with this simple trick

2. Specter Camera

This app uses AI to create impressive long exposures, which is why it was named the best app of 2019 for iOS. It’s so amazing that it achieves bright images that capture motion statically and high-quality night photos.

This app uses AI to create impressive long exposures, which is why it was named the best app of 2019 for iOS. It's so amazing that it achieves bright images that capture motion statically and high-quality night photos.

3. Citymapper

This app will help you move around a city like an expert (when sanitary measures allow it), because it shows you all the combinations of public transport available and the estimated time of arrival. It is the only free app on this list.

This app will help you move around a city like an expert (when sanitary measures allow it), because it shows you all the combinations of public transport available and the estimated time of arrival. It is the only free app on this list.

4. FE File Explorer

It is an app that helps you centralize all your files from different clouds and find them quickly.

It is an app that helps you centralize all your files from different clouds and find them quickly.

5. Filmr

This video editor is very easy to use and has options like a music library to add sounds to clips. It is a free app, but some of the content it offers is paid for in its PRO version.

This video editor is very easy to use and has options like a music library to add sounds to clips. It is a free app, but some of the content it offers is paid for in its PRO version.

You can also read: How to record the screen of your iPhone with sound

6. Gemini Photos

This application has been designed to help you find your photos and eliminate duplicates. It is very easy to use since it shows all the options to detect similar photos, blurred photos, videos, screenshots or notes.

This application has been designed to help you find your photos and eliminate duplicates. It is very easy to use since it shows all the options to detect similar photos, blurred photos, videos, screenshots or notes.

Which of all these apps are you going to download first to your iPhone or iPad?

