Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The LightSail 2 solar sail sends us a new and incredible photo from space

By Brian Adam
The LightSail 2 solar sail sends us a new and incredible photo from space

LightSail 2 is a demonstration mission on solar sail technology, a form of space propulsion that uses radiation pressure to move. The spacecraft of the Planetary Society has just reached the 10-month milestone in space and, for the occasion, a new image was released.

In January 2020, the Planetary Society published a document outlining the results of the mission. In short, the solar sails of LightSail 2 are working, although the spacecraft is expected to fall to Earth within a year of launch. The spacecraft also carries cameras; cameras that have been installed to control solar sails. In the meantime, however, they capture some incredible photos of our planet.

The first use of a solar sail dates back to 2010 by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), with Ikaros, brought up to Venus. The project showed that a thin membrane attached to the body of a spacecraft could “accelerate” the vehicle forward, gathering momentum from the thrust of the light particles, called photons, and emitted by the Sun.

The “star” of the project is undoubtedly the solar sail: formed by four triangular sheets of mylar reflective and extremely thin that form a square. If it proves successful, this technology could be used in the future for various space missions. Furthermore, NASA has also recently started experimenting with this technology.

