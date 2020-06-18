The LG Velvet 5G arrives in Spain: characteristics, price and availability

Although we are facing a model that was presented a few weeks ago, andhe LG Velvet is going to be put on sale imminently in Spain with several attractions. The first of them is its design, the second that comes with 5G compatibility to take advantage of the infrastructures that are growing in our country over the months and, third, a more than competitive price to which we must add a guarantee as you will find few.

And is that as we informed you yesterday, LG has started a program of extended warranty that instead of lasting the legally stipulated two years, reaches up to five, in which it is one of the most ambitious programs carried out by a smartphone manufacturer in our country in recent times.

Ready to book in Spain

Will be between today June 18 and next day 25 when we can book it with more advantageous conditions than the moment you physically get to the stores. If you choose to get ahead of that day, which will be June 26, you will save 50 euros, which is not bad. In this way, the price will go from 699 euros of RRP to 649 only for eight days.

LG Velvet.

This LG Velvet is a smartphone that comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED screen, with FHD + resolution of 2.60×1.080 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, with Adreno 620 GPU, configurations of 6 and 8GB of RAM and 128 of storage that we can expand via microSD up to 1TB.

As for the cameras, Comes on the back with three 48, 8 and 5MP sensors with wide angle, ultra wide angle and depth functions to improve the results of photographic effects such as portraits, etc. It is capable of recording video with 4K resolution at 30 frames per second and HDR, and for the selfie camera, we are going to have a 16MP sensor that barely takes up screen space thanks to that drop of water effect.

LG Velvet.

This LG Velvet will arrive with Android 10 and LG UX 9, 4,300 mAh battery. With 25W fast charge and 9W wireless, USB-C connector, 3.5mm minijack headphone port, 5G, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and GALILEO, wifi ac and bluetooth 5.1 for a device that guarantees great performance in any task we entrust to you. This includes the latest games that land on the Google Play Store.

>