The LG K41S and the LG K51S arrived: official price and availability

By Brian Adam
The LG K41S and the LG K51S arrive in Spain: official price and availability

Although the mobile division is not what works best for LG, the South Korean company does not stop in its efforts to periodically continue to renew its terminal catalog. In fact, in February, LG announced four new models: three mid-range, the LG K41S, LG K51S and LG K61, and one high-end, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, which were then followed by the LG Velvet.

Of the three new members of the K family, we informed you yesterday that the most advanced of them, the LG K61, would arrive in Spain. Well, today we know that the LG K41S and the LG K51S will also land in our country to succeed, respectively, the LG K40S and LG K50S. And both come with a quad rear camera and a price of less than 200 euros.


LG K41S and LG K51S price and availability

As confirmed by the company itself, the two new phones will be available from Monday, May 18 and they will come with a gift cover and 5 years warranty (2 years legal guarantee plus another 3 years commercial guarantee

  • The LG K41S will be marketed at a price of 159 euros and in a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
  • The LG K51S will go on sale at a price of 199 euros and in a single variant with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of capacity.

LG K41S: with notch and military resistance

Lg K41s 02

The LG K41S includes a 6.5-inch panel with HD + resolution (1600 x 720), 20: 9 aspect ratio, and a drop-shaped notch for the front camera, which has an 8 MP sensor. Inside, we find the MediaTek Helio P22 processor, a 2.0 GHz eight-core chipset that comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card of up to 2 TB.

The rear camera of the LG K41S is horizontally aligned and has a quad configuration, consisting of a 13 MP main sensor, a 5 MP wide angle, a 2 MP sensor for depth readings and a 2 MP sensor for macro photography.

It also has a 4,000 mAh battery, the usual connectivity options (including a USB-C and NFC port), rear fingerprint reader, DTS: X 3D Surround sound, MIL-STD 810G military endurance certification and a button for Google Asisstant. Of course, it comes with Android 9 Pie, not Andorid 10.

LG K51S: perforated screen and higher resolution

Lg K51s 02

The LG K51S shares the same 6.5-inch HD + panel we’ve seen on the LG K41S, but instead of notch, opt for a perforation in the upper-left corner to house the front camera, which increases its resolution to 13 MP. . Also, in this case, we have the Helio P35 processor and a little more internal storage: 64 GB, although the same 3 GB of RAM.

In the rear camera, we also find a quad configuration, with a main sensor that grows to 32 MP, but the other three sensors are exactly the same. Both the 4,000 mAh battery, the operating system (Android 9 Pie) and the rest of the specifications (including the rear fingerprint sensor and the MIL-STD 810G certification) are the same as in the previous model.

Data sheet of the LG K41S and LG K51S

LG K41SLG K51S
SCREEN6.55 inch LCD (notch)

HD + resolution (1600 x 720)

6.55-inch IPS LCD (perforated)

HD + resolution (1600 x 720)

PROCESSORHelium P22Helium P35
RAM3GB3GB
STORAGE32 GB + microSD up to 2 TB64GB + microSD up to 2TB
SOFTWAREAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 Pie
FRONTAL CAMERA8 MP13 MP
REAR CAMERA13 MP

5 MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

32 MP

5 MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP depth

DRUMS4,000 mAh4,000 mAh
CONNECTIVITY4G LTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack4G LTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader

DTS: X 3D Surround Sound

Google Asisstant button

MIL-STD 810G certified

Rear fingerprint reader

DTS: X 3D Surround Sound

Google Asisstant button

MIL-STD 810G certified

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT165.8 x 76.46 x 8.25 mm

191 g

165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm

192 g

PRICE159 euros199 euros

