The Letter Home: Torn between the lure of home and Dublin’s charms

The latest novel from Morning Ireland presenter Rachael English offers a warm, witty and readable take on familiar Irish themes

Call it the Sally Rooney effect. Young women in contemporary novels are all Marxists these days.

Jessie in Rachael English’s latest book at least has the self-deprecation to only describe herself as such when drunk, but she’s definitely against “the accumulation of wealth for wealth’s sake”.

Secretly, Jessie envies her big sister, Lorna, with her big house, business, husband and kids.

Jessie might have a “lah-dee-dah degree from Trinity”, but she doesn’t have a car. More to the point, she doesn’t have her job as a journalist any more, having recently lost it in disgrace along with her flat and boyfriend, which is why she has come back home west to Clooneven to nurse her wounds and start over again.

The homecoming is a classic fictional theme, and one with particular resonance in Ireland. The theme of being social media shamed gives Jessie’s escape an additionally topical flavour.

At the age of 18, she’d pledged “never to spend another winter” in the seaside town where she grew up. She tries to think of her return as a brief “act of contrition”, sure that “when her duty was done, she could go back to her old life”.

Of course, things don’t turn out quite as she expects. They never do in fiction. Instead she meets a man she once went to school with. Now a teacher, Ger ropes her into researching the fate of a local woman, Johanna Markham, who died during the Famine, and her daughter Bridget and grandchild Norah. The digging gradually gives Jessie a sense of purpose again.

Meanwhile, in America, another young woman, Kaitlin, is researching her ancestors, knowing only that one of them left Ireland for Boston in the 19th century. The stories of all these women — separated by time and distance — are told side by side, gradually drawing closer.

The connections between them won’t come as any surprise, but the pleasure is in seeing how their paths cross, eventually joining up in 2019 — a date which seems to have been chosen in order to bypass the plot problems which setting it in lockdown would otherwise cause.

When a novel is divided into three strands, it can spark tension. The distinct narrative arcs will not appeal equally to different readers.

Some will prefer to stay with Jessie and her more familiar reference points, delighting in the slightly gossipy edge to her story as coming from the pen of a Morning Ireland presenter.

Who is Barry Fogarty, the “current affairs veteran, who smelt of mothballs and privilege” and is described as “orange and wrinkled as an aged apricot” under the studio lights?

Who are the “five-star feminists” who attend “empowerment conferences in expensive hotels”, and whose tweets are “filled with admiration for Jacinda and Angela and AOC”?

Others will want to know more about Bridget as she navigates the horrors of life in Famine Ireland without her mother. It can be frustrating having to wait 50 pages to get back to your favourite strand, whichever that happens to be.

Accounts of the Famine never lose their harrowing potency, but that could also have made for some uncomfortable juxtapositions with the lighter material. Thankfully, English is adept at showing how these different layers exist on top of each other, reminding readers that the place where they live, and think they know, has countless hidden, forgotten stories to unearth.

The pages are filled with local history and genealogy. Possibly a little too much; a lot of background detail is shoehorned in. Fair warning, potential readers. There are even family trees, and an extensive bibliography for anyone who wishes to dig a little deeper.

Clooneven is a fictionalised version of Kilkee in Co Clare, the county where English herself grew up, so she knows this part of Ireland intimately.

But she’s equally sure-footed at conveying how Jessie becomes torn between the competing pull of the West and the charms of Dublin with its “scale and variety” and noisiness; the “quiet cinema on a wet afternoon”; the “redbrick terraces, reliable broadband and Zara”.

Naturally, Jessie’s sister’s life turns out to be nowhere near as perfect as it seems on the surface, driving one half of the present day narrative to its conclusion as the story takes a not entirely convincing turn into melodrama.

The villains do feel like convenient TV drama stereotypes rather than being organically observed. But that’s a small quibble.

English writes with a fluid lightness of touch, peppered throughout with wry humour, as when Jessie insists she won’t succumb to the “small town girl goes home and falls for small town boy” cliché.

Incredibly, this is the RTÉ broadcaster’s sixth novel. It only feels like yesterday since she launched herself on the publishing scene with her debut, Going Back. That one also had a Boston connection, and a similar theme, as the title suggests, of returning, remembering.

The Letter Home is a warm and heartfelt addition to the large store of imaginative Irish treatments of that enduringly relevant motif.

Fiction: The Letter Home by Rachael English

Headline Review, 352 pages, paperback €19.60; e-book £2.99

