The Lenovo Legion will be released on July 22 with a 144 Hz screen and Snapdragon 865+, among other features.

Although the smartphone segment at Lenovo It is dominated by the catalogue that its proprietary brand Motorola proposes, from time to time Lenovo surprises us with a new terminal that, normally, is usually included within the mid-range or entry range and does not get to leave the local market.

However, some time ago it began to talk about the possibility that it would launch its first Legion smartphone with 5G connectivity and hardware suitable for the gamer public. Now we know that will finally be presented on July 22, and the company is working to create expectation by gradually confirming some of the rumoured features. In the spotlight, he has the ASUS ROG Phone 3, which will also be announced that day.

With liquid cooling and the latest from Qualcomm

Although Lenovo itself initially claimed that its first Legion phone would mount the Snapdragon 865, it appears that will finally include the Plus version of this chipset recently announced by Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 865+ maintains the manufacturing process at 7nm, but goes up laps compared to the original (until reaching a speed of 3.1 GHz) and is accompanied by a renewed Adreno 650. In addition, it improves the capacity of WiFi networks by incorporating the WiFi 6E standard.

It is also the brain that will carry the ASUS ROG Phone 3 on board, but that is not the only feature in which both phones will coincide. And is that Lenovo has already confirmed through Weibo that its proposal for the gamer public It will have a screen with a refresh rate of 144 HzJust like the future ASUS model and the latest Nubian phone.

Another feature confirmed by Lenovo on the Weibo social network is a dual-chamber liquid cooling system, which will use a wet steam chamber to control heat dissipation and, according to the manufacturer, will have a “14-point temperature control matrix”. The goal, obviously, is to prevent the device from overheating during games.

Recall that, in addition, previous rumours point to the presence of a retractable mechanism to hide the front camera on one side, which would have a resolution of 20 megapixels. It is also expected to have a dual rear camera (64 MP + 16 MP), UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, stereo speakers, two USB-C connectors and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Track | XDA