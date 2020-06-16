The legs of this robot have wheels to improve its speed, but even more amazing is the stability it achieves

Today robots either bet on having legs or bet on having wheels. The former are more stable and can move through complex terrain, the latter, however, are faster. What happens if you mix both? The result is Ascento, a robot with the best of both worlds. But that’s the least of it, even more, impressive is its stability and balance in the face of unforeseen events.

Ascent has been developed by a team of students from the ETH Zurich research institute in Switzerland. It has been developing for a while and in fact, what we see in these images is not the first, but the second generation. The robot is specially designed to demonstrate the capabilities of a robot with legs and wheels on its limbs. It moves quickly using its wheels and when raising or lowering an obstacle flex your legs to stay balanced or even jump. Years ago Boston Dynamics did a similar experiment.

Thanks to the mechanism it has, the robot when it approaches a drop that must rise bends down to preload its legs and then jumps up and forward to overcome the obstacle. His 10.4 kilograms of weight allows him to make jumps of just 0.4 meters, although more than enough for small obstacles. As for speed and autonomy, it reaches eight kilometres per hour and can work for an hour and a half.

The robot (almost) impossible to knockdown

Tripping this robot is going to be difficult. If you look at the clips Shared by its developers, we see how there is no obstacle for the robot to resist. Each of its legs works independently and allows you to flex them differently so that the robot is always at the same height and in balance no matter what surface it is on. For example, he doesn’t fall when he falls with a stepped wheel, he doesn’t mind being caught in the air by a leg, or he stands up even when pushed constantly.

In the video, we can also appreciate how they manage to move around rocky terrain or on grass for example. On the other hand, it also faces the stairs without any problem making continuous jumps to climb them.

This off-road robot It can be controlled by remote control or gestures, but it also has an autonomous function to move around the environment. On its front, it has a series of cameras that allow you to see what surrounds you and the obstacles that you are going to cross. The robot has been presented at the ICRA 2020 robotics conference. We will see if it adds more skills in the next versions.