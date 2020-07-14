The League chooses the soft line with Sky: the last Serie A games are not at risk

As widely expected, the sentence of the judge who gave reason to Sky, by ordering the payment of the last instalment of the TV rights for the current season, had important repercussions on the Lega assembly yesterday afternoon. However, at least for the time being, signal blocking has been averted.

In fact, in the note released at the end of the meeting, the Serie A League Assembly announced that “to protect and in full respect of its fans, sponsors and all stakeholders, have decided not to suspend the execution of the audiovisual rights license agreement despite Sky’s failure to pay the last instalment of the fee due“.

The twenty teams, while choosing the soft line from this front, however, they reiterated to Sky the payment of the instalment that expired in May, also in consideration of the injunction issued by the Court of Milan which, however, as we have had the opportunity to recount several times on these pages, is still not operational and will not be operational in a short time should the pay-TV decide to appeal.

The note also points out that in the coming weeks the preparatory work for the call for the 2021-2024 three-year period, which will affect Sky closely in light of the decision of the Council of State to remove the total exclusivity.