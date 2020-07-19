The launch of the Chinese rocket Kuaizhou-11 failed: the causes are investigated

The Chinese Kuaizhou-11 rocket didn’t make it. Its launch, which took place a few days ago, failed to successfully bring the two satellites included in the mission into orbit. Several international sources say that it is still trying to understand what the causes of this failure have been.

In particular, according to what reported by ArsTechnica and as you can see in the video published by the YouTube channel SciNews, the test of the Kuaizhou-11 rocket was important, as it was its first launch. However, after leaving the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 06:17 Italian time, something went wrong.

In fact, although in the first few minutes everything seemed to be going well (as evidenced by the video published online that has gone around the world), in reality, in the end, the rocket was lost along with its load, or two satellites. One of these was from Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing portal, while apparently the second satellite was the CentiSpace-1 S2. The latter would be the successor of the CentiSpace-1 S1, used to improve navigation in low Earth orbit.

Do you think it was planned to launch this rocket as early as 2018? In any case, that of Kuaizhou-11 was the nineteenth Chinese launch of 2020. Among these, it is the third failure. In short, although this failure represents a real shame, it seems that the Chinese are still managing to carry out their projects. In fact, the launch of Apstar-6D took place on July 9, 2020.