Wednesday, May 13, 2020
The latest Windows 10 hides a surprise: Microsoft has disabled Cortana’s activation command

By Brian Adam
Cortana’s future seems more uncertain now than ever, at least if we think of Cortana as an assistant to the use that competes in the same conditions with Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa. Today that is impossible, we already know it as they know it in Microsoft, where they thought that the best thing was to take a turn towards the business field.

That is why news like this attracts attention. That from Microsoft they have temporarily deactivated the activation of Cortana using the voice command that invoked the assistant by name: Microsoft disables the Cortana activation command.

Cortana activation command is aborted

Striking, because regardless of the turn to business We recently saw improvements coming to Cortana preparing to offer support in new languages. A list that included Italian, German, British English, Japanese, Spanish from Spain and Spanish from Mexico.

So the temporary deactivation of the activation word, “Hello Cortana” (Hey Cortana), it attracts a lot of attention. It is something that appears reflected in the last beta of the Windows 10 update. It is a temporary deactivation, they warn you, so it is expected that it will recover that function in the future, but what is the reason?

It must be remembered that Alexa is usable since Windows 10, something that many saw as having the enemy at home, a rival that is also much more powerful and usable. And meanwhile, Microsoft goes and silences the activation of its assistant.

Something striking if we take into account that it has been rumored how Microsoft could be working on a new assistant that came from the hand of Windows 10X, a system that we saw yesterday was going to focus on computers with a single screen. Another bad symptom for Cortana if in the end it comes true.

We already knew that Cortana will lose some of its more consumer-oriented features, which, for example, had caused complaints from users of the Invoke speaker, Harman kardon or Cortana being removed from the Launcher application on Android. Now comes this one more step.

The truth is we will have to see what happens with Cortana, an assistant who has never finished taking off and who has gradually seen his presence cornered within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Track | HTNovo

