Tech NewsCar TechTesla
Updated:

The latest from Tesla is neither a car nor a battery, but it is "s3xy"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

China just approved a coronavirus vaccine for military use: what we know about the CanSino vaccine

The Chinese military has been authorized to use the vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics and its own researchers from...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The latest from Tesla is neither a car nor a battery, but it is "s3xy"

Merchandising is not a new phenomenon and many automakers turn to it for extra income when they ring the bell with any particular model. Ferrari, for example, is one of the most profitable for its Rampant Cavallino and Tesla, in his own way, also uses these collectables to get a few rooms.

Now it’s been his own Elon Musk who has amplified the impact of a new product line through their social networks that, seen in a short time that they have been exhausted, we can consider everything a success. Probably at the same height as cars or batteries for homes, although without a component that is basic in these two product lines: electricity.

S3xy and quite expensive

Those new Tesla products are dedicated to them (or so it seems), with a line of shorts quite shorts that are characterized by that boxing shorts look, with a Tesla logo in gold on the left leg and a message on the back that we do not know if it will become the North American claim from now on.

New Tesla shorts.

If you are interested, You can buy them from the North American online store at a price of about 62 euros in exchange, in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL. We advance you since of some of them there is no stock, and of the few available, the delivery times range from two to four weeks. The truth is that it is a garment that is very reminiscent of those Adidas soccer pants that were worn in the 80s.

New Tesla shorts.

To stimulate us and make us buy them, Tesla tells us on its website that “Celebrate summer in Tesla shorts. Run like the wind or have fun like Liberace with our satin red and gold design. Relax by the pool or lounge indoors year-round in our limited-edition Tesla shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo on the front with “S3XY” on the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort. ”

We don’t know if Elon Musk’s have prepared a version for them too, or if it is a unisex garment since the available photos only show a female body. The fact is that if you want to celebrate the summer, this is the best way for both you and your car to go to play in this hot season and short clothes that are appreciated.

More Articles Like This

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and also playback: DTT Channels 2.0...
Read more

Google, removed from the Play Store 25 Android apps: they stole Facebook data

Android Brian Adam -
Google has removed from the Android Play Store 25 applications who had continually attempted to phish against Facebook credentials. The discovery was made by...
Read more

EMUI 11 is coming soon: that’s when it will be released and all the latest news

Android Brian Adam -
  EMUI 10.1 arrived at the end of March 2020 and is increasingly enriching the user experience of Huawei users. However, the company obviously has...
Read more

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

Apps Brian Adam -
The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats, for example, they end up...
Read more

Buy a Hisense H40 with Telcel and get a free H40 Lite!

Mobile Brian Adam -
Capture the magic with their incredible camera systems and technology that Hisense and Telcel have for you. If you have already decided that you need...
Read more

OnePlus Nord will be launched with a breathtaking augmented reality event

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus Nord will not only be a mid-range smartphone sold under $ 500 capable of bringing even more customers to the brand but will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY