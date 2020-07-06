Merchandising is not a new phenomenon and many automakers turn to it for extra income when they ring the bell with any particular model. Ferrari, for example, is one of the most profitable for its Rampant Cavallino and Tesla, in his own way, also uses these collectables to get a few rooms.

Now it’s been his own Elon Musk who has amplified the impact of a new product line through their social networks that, seen in a short time that they have been exhausted, we can consider everything a success. Probably at the same height as cars or batteries for homes, although without a component that is basic in these two product lines: electricity.

S3xy and quite expensive

Those new Tesla products are dedicated to them (or so it seems), with a line of shorts quite shorts that are characterized by that boxing shorts look, with a Tesla logo in gold on the left leg and a message on the back that we do not know if it will become the North American claim from now on.

New Tesla shorts.

If you are interested, You can buy them from the North American online store at a price of about 62 euros in exchange, in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL. We advance you since of some of them there is no stock, and of the few available, the delivery times range from two to four weeks. The truth is that it is a garment that is very reminiscent of those Adidas soccer pants that were worn in the 80s.

New Tesla shorts.

To stimulate us and make us buy them, Tesla tells us on its website that “Celebrate summer in Tesla shorts. Run like the wind or have fun like Liberace with our satin red and gold design. Relax by the pool or lounge indoors year-round in our limited-edition Tesla shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo on the front with “S3XY” on the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort. ”

We don’t know if Elon Musk’s have prepared a version for them too, or if it is a unisex garment since the available photos only show a female body. The fact is that if you want to celebrate the summer, this is the best way for both you and your car to go to play in this hot season and short clothes that are appreciated.