The Last of Us 2 Review: one of the greatest games of the generation

Years go by, hard and endless, and even the relentless and torn world of The Last of Us begins to seem tolerable. Because if it is true that humanity is passed off, lost along with the hope of a cure, the reckless attachment to the life of those who survived the infection seems in some way more tenacious than cordyceps. The caliginous masses of lethal spores, the creatures depraved by the parasite, disfigured and split by its disgusting offshoots, and still the inclement and angry marauders, are all things with which you can basically live with. Sentenced to the martyrdom of a dangerous and fleeting existence, in short, it might be worth looking for, in the time you have available, a new balance. This is what Joel and Ellie seem to have achieved, with difficulty, within the walls of Jackson. It took some time, and an effort of painful acceptance. And some music, spread by the strings of an old guitar, like a prophecy that speaks of Future Days.

The story of The Last of Us Part II begins precisely by explaining how difficult it is to move forward, endure, cultivate a relationship born out of necessity and protected by a lie which cannot be believed. The game immediately tackles the topic, cumbersome to the point of having "tormented" us all this time, branded in the memory of our players. Just starting from that detail, from that choice so human and at the same time so wicked, that we can consider Joel's "original sin", the game builds a monumental and impeccable narrative plot: an overwhelming, tireless plot, which for thirty hours it dismantles and upsets every user's belief, leading him to re-evaluate each character, to reflect even on himself and on his ethical and moral principles.

This would be enough to make The Last of Us Part II a precious product, another big step in the long process of maturing the video game and affirming a new authorship, which questions the role of identification and exploits interaction as a critical tool, and not only as a means of amplifying the dive. It would be enough, but the second The Last of Us it is much more than that. For example, it is a more complete, diversified and structured game than many other milestones in the sector, it is an endless blockbuster that explores with tireless curiosity an impressive range of languages; it is an ongoing and stimulating challenge, and also a life lesson. It is a product that, even more than its predecessor did, puts it at the center of the scene exceptional and refined playful mechanics, weaving them with an indelible story. Made of small infinitesimal details that stick to you and no longer leave you, as true as the people it tells about; ruthless, tragic and frightening, and sweet, and full of hope. And huge. Like a life.

The power of anger: a story of revenge

The extraordinary fact is not that The Last of Us Part II decides to tell a story of revenge, a thought that is thoughtless and dangerous in itself, but that it does without giving any explicit moral judgment. At the center of the story there is no character who feels right, moved by a positive value. However aggressive and selfish, the Joel of the first chapter had chosen to travel across America for a noble cause, while the impulse that moves Ellie today is primitive and visceral.

The event that upsets the life of the protagonist forever, which pushes her to seek a violent revenge, Even those who hold the pad in their hand fill with anger, but it is not said that it convinces the player to embrace such a drastic and irresponsible desire. Ellie's departure is as sad and melancholy as that of the condemned, and from the first moment the questions crowd into the user's head.

Naughty Dog tries immediately a new relationship between player and protagonist: no longer an integral identity between these two poles of the story – a sort of empathic fusion – but instead a clear distinction between the two entities. Ellie is an independent character with her reasons and weaknesses; imperfect (and therefore so true) to the point of "pushing" the player away. A decisive and powerful change is felt not only in the management of the protagonists, but also in the timing and style of the story. The first The Last of Us was dry, essential, the son of a narrative economy with which the team had selected the symbolic moments of a year-long journey. The sudden cuts, the intrusive black of the screen accompanied by deafening silence, even the solitary notes of the soundtrack served to amplify the effectiveness of this careful selection.

The Last of Us Part II takes a completely different path, at first almost unsettling, because he decides to recount every moment, giving the various scenes a different, dilated breath. An integral change that depends on a new narrative and production philosophy: on the one hand Druckmann seems to have decided that the choices and perspectives of his characters they are not defined only by a few key events, but from a dense set of infinitesimal junctures that crowd one upon the other, like a dust of memories; on the other the development team embraced the ambition to tell everything, without holding back.

If the plot of the first chapter followed the slow dripping of the seasons over the course of a year, most of the events here are condensed. in a handful of days, which pass slowly and furiously in a powerful crescendo. There is no longer any need to prune, to compress, because every moment is significant, full.

The team's ability to create an articulated and powerful plot has not vanished, and indeed it manifests itself in long flashbacks that suddenly bring the player back a few years, showing him something more than what happened over time that separates the two productions. This surprising coming and going is transformed, in certain moments and above all at the end, into the tool to keep the player in a state of restless suspension, gradually revealing the pieces of a simply perfect puzzle. The relationship with such a story is very different from what can be triggered with the first chapter. There are those impressive flashes that left you breathless, there is no immediate dismay, even the unexpected feeling of emptiness in front of a suspended ending.

The overview is gradually composed, giving you time to reflect on the characters, their motivations, on the consequences of their choices. In short, it's a story that gets under your skin, slowly, and then wakes up when you least expect it – even days after the credits – tearing a melancholy and lonely tear. The Last of Us 2 remains inside you, it tears you without warning: with a musical chord, with a detail apparently imperceptible and yet so full of meanings, with the awareness of having made you grow. As a player, and as a person.

Mixing of genres

The Last of Us Part II is a much more playful product than its predecessor. And much more balanced; because it is true that the narrative component of the first chapter was "cumbersome" enough to overshadow some junctions played pad in hand. The dilated experience of the sequel thins the boundaries between the interlude scene and the interactive sequence, letting the player slide in and out of the cut-scenes, softly, almost without realizing it. But it is clear that this process, this delicate transition, does not occur too insistently, because the game sections are many, extensive, boundless.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qw1gRTNVgE (/ embed)

The quantity of material assembled by Naughty Dog, the variety of situations and contexts, the extent and diversity of the areas they have no comparison in this generation, not even considering the larger open world that populate the market. The relationship between density and extension, in The Last of Us Part II, is simply miraculous: a productive prodigy that continues to leave you breathless after tens of hours of play.

The gameplay behind the production thrives on the foundations laid by the progenitor: Naughty Dog explores the canon of action survival, mixing stealth phases, collection and optimization of materials, and intense and tense, tiring and violent firefights. As we will see, all the elements that make up the game mechanics are not only expanded and enhanced, but made literally sublime by their encounter with the two factors that most underline the detachment with all the other products of this generation: level design and artificial intelligence.

It is true, however, that this moment of perfection manifests itself after several hours of play, when the development team decides to break the delay, following a long sequence that seems almost introductory, in its "didactic" way. In the first part of the course, Naughty Dog seems to want to make a sort of summary, also going to recover some themes and some situations already seen in the first chapter and in the wonderful Left Behind. In partial compensation to those who might find these elements a little redundant (however redundant it may be a rare moment of harmony with that usually too violent world), there is however a different frame from that which The Last of Us has accustomed us to: a vast area to explore freely, just like the one that was at the center of the Lost Legacy. It is not a concession to the open world, but a spectacular meeting point between a rich and meticulous level design and an apparently huge area, full of buildings, secrets, completely optional areas.

This will be the only concession to the generally linear progression typical of Naughty Dog products (as well as the only moment when the game engine will struggle to manage the visual show prepared by the team): a small "digression" which, just as it is positioned, it does not dilute the intensity of the adventure and it remains etched in the player's head (perhaps even as if the track were a possible future, the first cry of an evolution that the genre could have in the next generation).

State-of-the-art gameplay

Once the preliminary formalities have been disposed of, this long courtship made of sweet memories is over, The Last of Us Part II is starting to get serious. In the meantime, the player will have enhanced Ellie's equipment enough, will have unlocked the skills necessary to build new objects, and the play area will have become more concrete and layered. There is a precise situation in which all the possibilities granted as a dowry to the protagonist will finally find outlet, thanks to the construction of the levels and the determination of the AI.

The Last of Us is designed primarily to perfectly integrate all its systems, letting them not be "watertight compartments", but making sure that the player passes easily, and almost without realizing it, from one to the other. Collecting materials, dedicating oneself to scavenging directly on the battlefield, is fundamental for finding and building useful objects to get out of trouble. Action and exploration are constantly intertwined, as well as stealth and shootings.

In Ellie's shoes we find ourselves carrying out a meticulous and ruthless guerrilla action, made of silent assaults, of sudden shots, of sudden escapes. Level design is perfectly engineered so that each area can become the playground of a determined and lethal survivor: the unprecedented verticality allows you to catch opponents by surprise, but also requires greater attention if they have a positional advantage; the holes in the walls are used to quickly crawl from one room to another, momentarily interrupting the line of sight and reorganizing while the enemies rake the area. And then there are the silencers and the arrows, and new explosive traps that make the possibilities of engagement much more diversified.

It must be said that the game gives its best by pushing the difficulty selector up a little: when the scarcity of resources makes it necessary to make thoughtful choices, for example to decide whether it is better to build a silencer or a Molotov cocktail, whether to enhance a melee weapon or make a pair of arrows, the survival soul of The Last of Us Part II shines with its own light. Fortunately, beyond the preset difficulty levels, even during the game various parameters can be changed, including precisely the amount of materials available and the determination of the enemies.

This is where the other impressive element of Naughty Dog's work comes into play, namely the set of algorithms that regulate the behavior of opponents. Attentive and circumspect, the soldiers of the Washington Liberation Front and the Hyenas patrol the playing areas with caution, try to cover each other's shoulders, avoid converging on the same position.

They investigate suspicious noises, and above all they communicate with each other, with an information transmission system that is finally more credible and coherent. Who wants to avoid as much as possible the "stylizations" typical of videogames can work on the difficulty selector, but it is clear that the team work is impressive, for the playful consequences but also for those expressive and related to immersion. Knowing that each opponent has a name and a series of relationships with his teammates, seeing the angry reactions of those who lost a friend in battle, listening to the lament of a dog yelping on the master's lifeless body, conveys the existential weight of each kill, and amplifies what remains at the bottom of the central theme of the game: namely that revenge, violent and angry, always demands some sacrifice. A counterpart in terms of humanity.

The fallen world, between horror and action

If The Last of Us Part 2 stands for almost thirty hours, substantially doubling its predecessor and surpassing any other production that adheres to the same canon, the merit is not only of a concrete and intense gameplay, capable of keeping the player on thorns and constantly renewing a stimulating challenge, but it is also of Naughty Dog's boundless ambition, which has decided to produce a substantially imponderable amount of content.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5VrPLI76PU (/ embed)

During the adventure there is never an area equal to the previous one, in a catalog of scenarios and situations that never seems to end. Sometimes the areas open slightly, leaving the user free to inspect completely optional buildings, which hide collectible cards, documents, hidden stories. To the explicit narration, sung through letters and documents, a more subtle one is added, composed of the inglorious bodies of suicides, from those tormented by the infection, from those burned during summary executions. It is still a grim world, that of The Last of Us, without poetry; but perhaps a little more attentive to the needs of "hard and pure" players, at least in terms of secondary content and freedom of exploration.

The alternation between the various hostile factions, between the wolves of the Washington Liberation Front and the hyenas that venerate the prophetess' creed, further amplifies a variety also supported by the presence of the infected, abundantly used in more bleak and destabilizing moments. Even just the assortment of weapons obtained in the second half of the adventure would still be enough to give a new flavor to many sequences, to subtly but concretely change the rhythm of the action. From this point of view The Last of Us Part II exceeds all expectations, overflowing as it is with memorable scenes.

For example, the furious pursuits of Uncharted peep out, but in a much more suffocating and oppressive version, and purely horror sequences emerge, perfect in their ability to adhere to another canon and another language. Both in the phases played and in the narrative ones, the work of Naughty Dog stands out for its multiplicity, for an inexhaustible richness; for the extreme curiosity with which he explores different and apparently irreconcilable registers, from the intimate western made of pauses and silences to the mud of the war movies. The idea is to continually amaze the player, while maintaining the impressive consistency of the game universe. The Last of Us Part 2 is such a dense title that at different moments of the story you will feel fully satisfied, satisfied and satisfied: ready to go further. And it will be precisely in those situations that the game will re-launch again, pushing you a little further, along an interminable and prodigious journey of mad perdition or bright redemption.

Graphics, sounds and animations

The first thing that catches the eye, observing the game from a purely technical point of view, is the work done on the animations. Emphasizing the flawless quality of the performance capture that gives the characters life and voice during the interlude scenes, even what happens in the game sequences is incredible. Ellie moves with a concrete awareness of what is around her, uses the environment to her advantage when she has to neutralize her opponents, slamming them against the wall or even pushing them against the glass to knock them out more effectively.

If the development team had already distinguished itself for its commitment on this front, the step forward has been substantial. The Last of Us Part II suggests the weight of the limbs, the inertia of the blows, the pain of the wounds, as never before had it happened in a video game, with a rawness and a physicality that leave you speechless.

In the technical system economy, the quality of the rendering is not secondary: an extraordinary test of strength of the console, which manages to overcome all its limits, both as regards the quantity of objects, and for the definition and the texture realism. The use of shaders is extremely intelligent, at times moderate to give the engine the opportunity to breathe, more accentuated when it needs to enhance glimpses of impact or particular areas. Even the lighting remains sensational, an element with which the development team constantly plays to realize anxious and oppressive atmospheres.

To ensure that fluidity remains stable at 30fps (with moderate drops that occur on very few occasions), Naughty Dog has played a lot on what is called in jargon Level of Detail: or on the exploitation of less defined models and textures for the elements furthest from the protagonist, and therefore less visible. This technique is not too invasive on PS4 PRO, where it is only noticeable if you have a very trained eye, while on the "smooth" console the need to reduce the computational load determines some qualitative fluctuation.

However, we remain convinced that such an approach is better, designed to ensure that the experience can remain fluid and without hiccups. To mention that on PS4 PRO the resolution it is anchored at 1440p, and on the 4K panels you can see some visual artifacts related to the upscaling process. A minutia that is lost in the wonderful world of The Last of Us Part 2 and in its atmospheres, in scenarios that always move between the enchantment of abandonment and the delusion of the fungal epidemic, and in short in a set of suggestions that amplifies and expands the already wonderful characterization of the first episode.

Finally, Mastodontic work on the sound mix. A good level Italian dubbing, in line with the standards Sony has accustomed us with its exclusives, obviously cannot overshadow the original, more energetic and enthralling interpretation. It is surprising however environmental sound management, which on the one hand perfectly simulates the spatiality and directionality of the noises, on the other can count on an impressive quantity of samples: indispensable for building an enveloping sound environment, a perfect "acoustic frame" for the exceptional gameplay of the production .