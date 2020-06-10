The world's largest airplane – the Antonov AN-225 – landed at Shannon Airport in Clare in the afternoon carrying a cargo of personal protective equipment.

The equipment is to be distributed by the Health Service Executive to health workers battling coronary virus.

Made up of 900,000 pieces of personal protective clothing and other medical equipment.

Antonov began her tour in China several days ago and stood in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Germany before addressing this country.

The wings of the AN-225 are wider than Croke Park and are approximately six storeys high.

The six-engine, 640 tonne Soviet-era plane was built in Ukraine and was originally used by Russian missiles into space in the late eighties.

Shannon Airport has the longest runway in the country and is the only airport in the country to which the Antonov can land.