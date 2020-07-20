ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
The larger Gamma Ray Burst confirms General Relativity, again

By Brian Adam
Last year, astronomers took over the most powerful Ray Burst range never observed. A distant galaxy has emitted a flash in the range of one trillion electron volts. The researchers used the event as a test for General Relativity and the theory has also passed this.

The test verified a property called “Lorentz invariance“, according to which the laws of physics do not change if you move in the Universe. Some theories suggest that this invariance can be violated at high energies, changing the speed of light in a vacuum due to the effects of quantum gravity. If this were true we would need new physics.

And here the Gamma Ray Burst comes into play. Gamma rays are the most energetic band of the electromagnetic spectrum, of which visible light is a part, and are emitted by neutron stars or black holes.

The energy of the last burst, called GRB 190114C, was emitted from a galaxy 4.5 billion light years away and has an energy range of 0.2 to 1 TeV. Although the energy is not the highest emitted by the galactic nucleus, it allows testing the violation of Lorentz’s invariance because it accumulates with distance.

A study on Lorentz invariance in Gamma Ray Bursts, in the TeV range, has not been carried out simply because the data so far did not exist, ” explains Tomislav Terzic of the University of Rijeka in Croatia.

The researchers found no clue compatible with a violation of the Lorentz invariance from the data analyzed the speed of light is always a universal constant. This does not mean that there cannot be violations at higher energies, but no effects due to quantum gravity are seen in this energy range.

After more than 100 years from the formulation of the General Relativity, we continue to test the validity of the theory. This process is fundamental for two reasons: experimental techniques are improved, pushing the precision and sensitivity of the instruments to levels never reached before; we seek the limits of theory and hopefully a clue that can guide us in the vast world of theoretical physics.

