The issue of Foras na Gaeilge 's budget is to be discussed for the first time in four years

By Brian Adam
With the Stormont executive back in business, it intends to hold brief NSMC meetings and discuss the budget situation of cross-border institutions.

The issue of Foras na Gaeilge 's budget is to be discussed for the first time in four years

The senior minister and the minister of state in the Department of the Gaeltacht have said that the issue of Foras na Gaeilge 's budget is to be discussed soon.

The Foundation's budget is approved by the North South Ministerial Council but as they have not met since mid-2016 due to the political stalemate, the language organisation's budget has not increased in the last four years.

With the Stormont executive back in business, it is intended to hold brief NSMC meetings and discuss the budget situation of cross – border institutions.

"The re-establishment of the council now gives us an opportunity to look again at those budgets in the autumn as the 2021 budget is prepared," said Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary in the Dáil.

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said "That all aspects of the work of the Language Body, including budget" be discussed at a forthcoming meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

Answering a written Dáil question, Catherine Martin said that she was “looks forward to working closely with the Institute in the coming years to promote the language on an all-island basis ”.

The Gaeltacht Department provides 75% of its funding to the Language Body and the remaining 25% comes from the Community Department in the north.

€ 11.08 million was approved by the Department of the Gaeltacht for Foras na Gaeilge for the year 2020. In addition, the Department provided € 1.06 million to Foras na Gaeilge for Clár na Leabhar Gaeilge and almost an additional € 118,000 was received for Colmcille.

Dara Calleary and Catherine Martin have both said that they will do their best to get more funding for the Irish language and Gaeltacht fund.

Cuts for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands have been largely destined for the last ten years.

