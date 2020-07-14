The Irish language film ‘Arracht’ on this year's most nominated IFTA production

The Irish language feature film ‘Arracht’ has received 11 nominations for the IFTA Awards and two Gaeltacht actors are among the contestants

The Irish language feature film has received more IFTA nominations Monster than any other show has received this year.

The thriller Monster, produced under the Cine4 scheme, was nominated for 11 awards on the IFTA shortlists announced today.

A total of 14 nominations were received for Irish language works for this year's awards.

A play about the RTÉ housing crisis Rosie, which is on the heels of a TG4 film with nine nominations. Will Monster compete for the ‘Best Film 2020’ award, one of IFTA's top awards, along with A Bump Along the Way, Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary and Ordinary Love.

There is a director and a writer Monster Tom Sullivan nominated for two IFTA awards, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Film Script’.

Dónall Ó Héalaí, who played Cólman Sharkey, will be in Monster, competing for the award for best lead actor in a film.

Ó Héalaí will be seen in that section with Dara Devaney, who has been nominated for the best lead actor award for his role in the Irish language film Finky and for the award for best actor in a secondary role in Monster.

They will compete with Liam Neeson, Moe Dunford, Tom Vaughan Lawlor and Barry Ward for the lead film actor award. The soundtrack was performed by the well – known band Kila Monster and are named in the section for newly composed music.

Nominations have been received by Monster also in five other sections – cinematography (Kate McCullough), production design (Padraig O’Neil), costume design (Clodagh Deegan), sound (Brendan Rehill and Alan Scully) and make-up and hairdressing (Niamh O’Loan).

The nominations received by Monster and Finky, for those in the Cine4 scheme, which is funded by TG4, the BAI and Fís Éireann.

They are Monster and Finky, the first two films to be shown under that scheme and to be seen in cinemas this year.

it is Silence, written and directed by Tristan Heanue, the competing Irish language work and nominated in the category for best short film.

Irish speakers have received four other nominations on IFTA shortlists, including Limerick actor Cillian Ó Gairbhí, who will soon be appearing in Shelter and My love Permanent, two other Cine4 films. The Limerick man has been nominated for the best actor award in a secondary role for his role in the television series Blood.

There is a director Blood Hannah Quinn, who was raised in An Cheathrú Rua in the Connemara Gaeltacht, has been nominated for the best director award for the same program and Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, who has been nominated for the best editor award for the play, also speaks Irish. Rosie.