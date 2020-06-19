A virtual summit of the leaders of the European Union has begun this morning. This country is going to put pressure on the other leaders to give Ireland a bigger share of the European Union rescue fund. The rescue fund, provided by the European Union to help countries affected by Covid-19, is worth € 750bn.

Some countries in the European Union – for example, this country and Belgium – are pushing other member states to change the formula used to calculate the share to be given to each country.

Under the current proposals, Ireland will receive € 3bn euro. The government is looking for more money, but according to the formula being used, Ireland has been judged to be one of the richest countries in the European Union. But the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, says that this formula does not take into account the adverse effect on Covid-19 of the country’s economy, particularly in light of Britain’s exit from the European Union.