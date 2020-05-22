The IRFU has warned of the viability of professional rugby, if the sport does not receive state support.

The Chief Executive of the Irish Rugby Association, the IRFU, Philip Browne, has said that there are big questions about the viability of professional rugby in the future.

He says the IRFU will lose € 15- € 20 if the Six Nations Championship is canceled. And, says Philip Browne, it will take a whole generation before the sport is back to where it is now, unless they receive state support.

But it also had some good news: the American investment company, CVC, has been confirmed to buy 28% of the Guinness Pro14.

The IRFU will receive € 33.5m from this market.

The IRFU expects professional rugby matches to resume in this country at the end of August.

Guinnass Pro14 and Heineken Championship matches are expected to take place around that time.

But this is a plan of the IRFU. They will have to get government approval first.