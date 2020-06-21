The Iraqi artist presented the problems of the devastated country with famous cartoon characters

Baghdad: The destruction and devastation of Iraq in modern times is a tragic event whose wounds have not healed to this day. On this, a pharmacy student has included the famous cartoon characters in the devastated pictures of Iraq that every picture makes you think.

Mukhlid Habib is a pharmacist and, like a sensitive Iraqi, is sad to see his homeland. Iraq has been burned twice, and an estimated hundreds of tons of depleted uranium have been contaminated with radiation in many areas, including Fallujah and Tikrit. Dozens of universities have been reduced to rubble, civilians have been brutally murdered, and scholars have been selectively killed.

Iraq, one of the world's largest oil producers, is now in dire need of oil, and people are starving for basic necessities. Mukhlid Habib has presented all these issues in a very creative way.

In one photo, a hungry woman is looking for something to eat on a rubbish heap and a wandering cartoon character is offering the woman something to eat.

In another photo, al-Din is sitting in a boat full of Iraqi refugees, helpless and unable to do anything.

In another photo, al-Din and his girlfriend, Jasmine, pass over Iraq, and the whole city looks devastated. It should be noted that stories like Allah Din and Magic Lamp also appeared in Iraq, but this land of knowledge and civilization has been in ruins for decades.