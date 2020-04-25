The iPhone 9 may not come alone: ​​it will have a larger model

Apple should have already presented its new iPhone SE 2 (Although everyone already assumes that they will be called iPhone 9) to put them on sale by April 3, but due to the coronavirus crisis we will have to wait a few months. We don’t know the exact amount but we are sure it will be at least a pair. That does not mean that revelations as surprising as those of today continue to appear.

And there are references to the new cheap Apple terminals in the code of iOS 14, and that has unleashed all the rumors, why those of Cupertino will not settle for putting a single terminal for sale, but two. In other words, replicate the same strategy that they have been implementing since the iPhone 6 in 2014: two phones, one smaller with a 4.7-inch screen and the other with a larger 5.5-inch one.

iPhone 9 Plus, also on the agenda

The point is that Apple’s new range of cheap phones won’t be limited to just the rumored iPhone 9 (We will call it that from now on), but also to a larger Plus version with the same hardware, although we do not know if it also changes the camera, the battery, etc. In this way, these devices will arrive to supply, precisely, those iPhone 8 that are still available in Apple stores and that are currently the segment of access to the range.

IPhone SE 2 concept design.

Yes, It is not the same to have the power of an A13 Bionic chip in hand as the one carried by the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, than the A11 Bionic of the 2017 models so it is quite logical that those from Cupertino want to renew that range economic offering two new but old-school terminals: that is, with edges above and below the screen, no Face ID and the presence of the legendary Home button (haptic) with Touch ID to remember the old days.

Right now the iPhone 8 have an entry price of 539 euros for the 4.7-inch model and 659 for the 5.5 Plus. These new iPhone 9 and 9 Plus would be located a tad lower range since the objective of their launch is to replace the space occupied by the old iPhone SE and which stood in a price range of 459 euros. Anyway we have to wait. The Covid-19 crisis has delayed all plans.