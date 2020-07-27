Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

The iPhone 12 will not have a narrower ‘notch’: here the evidence

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The iPhone 12 will not have a narrower 'notch': here the evidence

As usual, the first seven months of each year are a whirlwind of information about the new iPhones that go on sale after the summer, and one of the recurring pieces of information that have graced all the news of the new 2020 devices is that, taking advantage of the fact that they are going to significantly change the design of the phones, Californians were also going to reduce the size of their notch.

If you have read us previously, surely you will have deduced our skepticism about something like this. Not for nothing, but because To say that the notch is going to narrow is not knowing Apple and the way it has, not only to design its devices, but to standardize them all in such a way that over time they are absolutely recognizable, simply by looking at the common elements in all the models they have for sale. And that eyebrow is one of them.

The normal notch tests

It has been through Weibo where We have been able to see what those front panels of the future iPhone 12 will be like And how that notch is going to stay as is, identical to the first we saw in 2017 inside your iPhone X. So those who expected changes in this aspect, must be forgotten because those from Cupertino will once again be faithful to the original design of three years ago.

Photograph of the 'notch' of an iPhone 12.
Photograph of the ‘notch’ of an iPhone 12. Weibo

As you can see in both photos leaked through Chinese websites, the images seem to be taken from the assembly line itself (from an iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen), where you can see the display panel before being mounted on the device. In addition, within that notch you can see the spaces reserved for the different sensors that are concentrated in that area, such as the camera for selfies, Face ID, the proximity sensor when we approach the phone to the ear or the one that measures the ambient light levels.

Photograph of the panel of an iPhone 12.
Photograph of the panel of an iPhone 12.

Although there is technology to reduce this notch considerably, due to the logical advance of the components that are necessary and that would not take up as much space, Apple is not going to give up what is the differentiating element of its terminals compared to all that are on the market with Android and that, in recent years have gone from having a small eyebrow on top, to transform that space into small drops of water to accommodate the camera of the selfies. If you like the current notch of the iPhone, you can rest easy now. The essence of Apple phones is going to stay intact … for now.

>

More Articles Like This

OPPO A72 5G: triple camera and 8 GB of RAM for a new 5G variant that bets on 90 Hz

Android Brian Adam -
In mid-June, OPPO officially unveiled its new OPPO A72, a mid-range model It went on sale a few days later with the Snapdragon 665,...
Read more

iOS 14, Instagram always records audio and video: bug or privacy alert?

Apple Brian Adam -
The latest beta version of iOS 14 released to the public showed unusual activities from Instagram. On Twitter, the user KevDoy reported that the...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 closer and closer, the app reveals new features

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Little is missing from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event to be held on August 5, where we will surely see the new Galaxy Watch 3....
Read more

Destroy All Humans Remake Review: old-fashioned fun

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
15 years after its launch, Destroy All Humans! returns with a remake developed by Black Forest Games: how are you doing? Officially presented during E3...
Read more

PosteMobile abandons the WindTre network: it will rely on Vodafone

Communication Brian Adam -
In the press release announcing the partnership between TIM and Poste Italiane, the virtual operator of Poste has announced a significant and extremely important...
Read more

Upcoming Apple Pencils will be able to capture real-world colors

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We all know what Steve Jobs said one fine day in 2007 when he introduced the first iPhone: that human beings already arrived in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY