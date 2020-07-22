The iPhone 12 will have a better camera and analysts are already advancing what we will see in 2022

When we are less than two months away from a hypothetical Apple digital keynote, where we will know in detail what the new iPhone 12 will bring, Information comes back to tell us about one of the novelties that we can enjoy from your new camera. This component is the one that undergoes some kind of evolution every year, since the rest are usually not very significant when it comes to substantially modifying the experience of using each new terminal.

And although many sources already point out that the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro will arrive with three sensorsLike the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro, there is an element that will be different from what we are used to: the autofocus. That technology, which enables the phone's camera to focus more quickly on any object placed in front of its sensors, is going to undergo changes, according to Apple's chief analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

That modification will have to do with the components used, which will be updated to achieve better results and allow the device to autofocus in considerably less time than the devices currently on the market. So that we can expect a much more efficient response without over-modifying the components that are part of the chamber.

And by 2022 what?

In addition to that autofocus on this year's new iPhone 12s, Ming-Chi Kuo has also spoken about the technologies that Tim Cook's are already exploring in the face of 2022 smartphones.. A deadline that seems very far but that forces companies like Apple to go ahead to avoid problems such as the one caused by the coronavirus, which in circumstances of less foresight, could have caused much greater damage.

iPhone 11 Pro.

Be that as it may, within those predictions that the analyst makes, you will find what you define as "periscope telephoto lenses" that will be manufactured by the Korean company Semco, one of the best in the world and that would be in charge of providing these components to Apple in future iPhones. A bet that they qualify "for quality", and that would have an immediate reflection in the design of smartphones since the lenses would stop standing out as much as they do today.

These periscope lenses allow you to compress mobile components in a smaller space that they obtain the same result that the one that now have, for example, the "tele" sensors that many telephones arm to offer small optical increases in their zoom. Which is not bad at all.

>