The iPhone 12 will be the first to start manufacturing, do you know when?

We are already in June and there are only three months left for the iPhone 12 to hit the stores. Or maybe not? This year there is no need to remember why he is being so special, so it would be very possible for Apple to change its usual plans, returning to dates closer to November than September. The iPhone 4s, for example, landed in Spain on October 28, so …

Be that as it may, news begins to come that those from Cupertino are going to start manufacturing their devices shortly, in a few weeks, with one of his models standing out from the rest. This is the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen that points to it being the best-selling of the four that will go on sale (another year).

Production month confirmed

The same sources that reveal this predilection for Apple to start manufacturing the model that gives its name to the range, also speak of the production start date, which will be between July and August, a tad later than the stripes that he has managed in other years, so, who knows, if Californians do not want to respect those deadlines that they have always strictly followed on other occasions. At the end of the day we are going to live an autumn with the permanent Damocles sword of a rebound of the coronavirus, which could be as good as bad for a hypothetical launch in October or November.

IPhone 11 range.

If before we talked about a predilection for the iPhone 12 when it came to starting mass production, it is because in the last two exercises, their namesakes have been by far the most successful. Both the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have tripled and quadrupled the units sold by the Pro and Pro Max models, so it stands to reason that for this year and next year that entry model (at 800 euros) will be the preferred one. users time.

Of course, unlike other generations, we will have a fourth smartphone with a smaller screen of 5.4 inches that, the same, becomes the revelation for becoming the cheapest of all, with full screen front with notch and integrated Face ID. Remember that the truly inexpensive iPhone is the 2020 SE, which maintains the design of the latest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with top and bottom edges and Home button with Touch ID.

>