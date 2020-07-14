The iPhone 12 will be presented in September, and when will they go on sale?

Since the coronavirus crisis unleashed in China, with the confinement of Wuham back in January, information began to appear that said that these measures taken in the Asian country they would have consequences in the production process of the new Apple smartphones.

Those consequences would become a delay in putting the terminals up for sale, which It would take from the traditional month of September to October and even November. At the moment those from Cupertino have not said anything, nor will they, but they do receive information about a movement that could fit in with the philosophy that Tim Cook's often show when it comes to "pretending to be" maintaining the plans they had in mind. since the beginning.

The appointment of September, immovable

The fact is that the Americans would have found a way to offer a certain normality despite the circumstances we have had to live through and that it would be a kind of "yes but no" that would leave things as usual, albeit with changes. And is that the famous keynote that takes place within the first ten days of September, would remain intact to let the world know what their new iPhone 12 will be like.

As pointed out by Analysts Wedbush, what Apple would have decided to change is the sale date of the new phones, taking it until October, without specifying week. Remember that the terminals usually arrive about twelve days after their announcement, for the last weeks of September, so the delay would last from there for almost a month.

AL BELLO AFP

Do not think that this modus operandi is new. With some iPad models, from the announcement to its sale, more than two weeks passed, in some cases reaching a full month. In Spain, for example, We also have iPhone cases announced in September that didn't go on sale until the last week of October.: It happened in 2011 with the iPhone 4S, although the reasons for that delay were that, at that time, we were not a top market for Apple.

Be that as it may launching the new iPhone 12 in October doesn't seem like bad news since the wait will not be as long as it was originally believed, at the beginning of the crisis and the massive confinements. In those first days of April, analysts they came to assume that the new terminals could leave until November and even beyond. So if you are expecting them with a lot of hype, the wait may be much shorter.

>