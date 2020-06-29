Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

The iPhone 12 will arrive this year with less 'charge' in the box, do you know why?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The iPhone 12 will arrive this year with less 'charge' in the box, do you know why?

It has been a few months since the analysts who most venture to talk about Apple's launches warned him: eIt is very possible that the iPhone 12 of 2020 incorporate some surprising novelties, and not so much for functions that are going to be added, as for sonorous absences that we will see to see how those of Cupertino justify them.

And one of those that return to the first information line is that of phone chargers, which they indicate, may well not come in the box when we open them. If it were another company, we would miss it very much, but knowing Apple and how determined it is when it makes a decision, it will surely not cause the least stir or be an impediment to re-sell millions of units.

Money, ecology or the European Union?

That the new iPhone 12 does not have a charger in the box may surprise many, but there are reasons to believe that the information given by Ming-Chu Kuo, an analyst (and Nostradamus) close to Apple, is more than sufficient to give it for good. At the moment, as indicated in their reports, those from Cupertino have chosen two reasons for making this decision: money, which will make it cheaper to buy terminals, and on the other an ecological issue since no new waste is generated that will end up reaching the environment.

Remember that not only is the charging adapter marked, also Apple's Earpods, the cable helmets, will disappear from the Cupertino boxes so those who want them will have to buy them separately in a store, at a price of around 30 euros. In the case of the Lightning adapter it goes up a little more to 60 euros (35 from the plug plus 25 from the cable). That is, in total, almost 100 euros less than we hope will affect the cost of the phones.

IPhone 12s will arrive this year with less 'load' in the box, do you know why? "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Peter Kneffel / dpa

Anyway, do not expect that this strategy of releasing ballast in the box will bring a reduction in the price of the terminals. The 5G of the new iPhone 12 we will have to pay for it and surely, one thing will counteract the other so we will end up spending (at least) the same as in the case of the iPhone 11 of 2019.

Still, there is one last reason for Apple to end up with chargers in the boxes of their mobiles: to avoid the obligation of the European Union to unify all the rules around USB-C. Remember that a directive is in place that could prevent Apple from using its Lightning connectors but if Tim Cook's forces to buy it separately, it is very possible that it can be interpreted as complying with the standards. Cast? The charger of the latest iPhone consists of a plug with a USB-C connector and the only thing we do is acquire, afterwards, a cable that turns that standard into the other property of Apple. Could it be considered a USB-C? Somehow … yes.

>

More Articles Like This

Assetto Corsa Competizione: Review of the PS4 version

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
A little over a year after the official release on PC, the phenomenal simulation of Kunos has also landed on consoles. Just over 12 months...
Read more

Pokemon Threat Purple: Review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Pokemon Menaccia Viola is a free PC game starring Dario Moccia and his lore: incredible, but true!(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCOvaQqosj4 (/ embed) Purple Threat Pokémon it immediately...
Read more

R6 Siege: Steel Wave operation with Ace and Melusi, the review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We have long tried the second season of Ranbow Six Siege's Year 5: Operation Steel Wave: that's how it went. Steel Wave operation it's finally...
Read more

LG presents headphones that disinfect themselves with ultraviolet light

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
If something has brought about the coronavirus pandemic that we have had to live through, it is that We have become expert disinfectants...
Read more

Xiaomi’s next thing will be a mobile that charges in 15 minutes, which one?

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Fast charging is one of the great inventions and improvements that technology has given us in recent years, since It has allowed millions of...
Read more

Pluto, about 5,900 million km from the Sun, could have liquid water inside it

Space tech Brian Adam -
A study rewrites the theories of scientists on the ancient history of Pluto and suggests that it Liquid oceans are common on the dwarf...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY