Updated:

The iPhone 12 series will have an extremely comfortable 5.4-inch version

By Brian Adam
The iPhone 12 series will have an extremely comfortable 5.4-inch version

MacRumors have appeared in the forum more pictures of the new iPhone 12, which is compared to the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 to better understand what its size will be. The comparison was possible thanks to the designs leaked online in mid-June, then used to create fake models to be analyzed.

The iZac user has purchased one of these models, more precisely the 5.4-inch one, just to study its size compared to other old smartphones produced by Apple. From the photos you can see that the modern design remains similar to that of the larger phones that are currently so fashionable, but returning to the smaller size and therefore practical for the user.

In fact, complaints are often heard about the difficulties in using smartphones with displays around 6.5 inches, and perhaps for this reason Apple has decided to take a step back thinking about these people. IS the feedback is positive: iZac has confirmed that compared to the iPhone SE it is larger but still remains firm when held in the hand.

Opt for one 5.4-inch version, together with the other 6.1 “and 6.7” variants, it could be an excellent move by Apple: offering this option to customers who do not consider a “giant” smartphone to be necessary will guarantee higher sales, especially if it is the least expensive 490 model. EUR. Too bad for the probable lack of the ProMotion display.

