The United Kingdom has indicated to the European Union that it now intends to build customs centers at ports and airports in Northern Ireland as part of the Brexit agreement.

Despite the talk of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Ministers that there would be no controls and no checks, the European Commission said that the UK would have to ensure that customs centers were ready to operate in Northern Ireland from day one of next January.

The centers will be located at Larne Ports, Point in County Down, Belfast Port, as well as the two Belfast airports.