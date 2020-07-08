Tech NewsAppsCommunicationSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

The integration of WhatsApp in Facebook Messenger has already begun

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Facebook is determined to unify its instant messaging apps and now the first images have been revealed showing that it has already started working with WhatsApp.

The clues, which you can see in the image, show that Facebook is creating tables in a database for messages and services with other WhatsApp users.

Details that point to the integration of Facebook Messenger in Instagram, this would make all Facebook’s instant messaging services go through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp it would be just an interface. In other words, you would only reply to one message instead of one in each app.

WhatsApp joins Facebook Messenger

You can also read: Facebook’s dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

We must consider this to be a first stage of integration and there is still a great way for us to know the end result and how it will work. So the date on which such a function will be officially launched is not yet confirmed, we will be very pending to inform you of any new developments.

