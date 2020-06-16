The incredible colour images of the discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamun in 1992

98 years have passed since the opening of the tomb of King Tutankhamun in 1922. After almost a century, technology has made a huge step forward and the images were taken in the first moments of the discovery they have recently been restored in colour, showing the sensational discovery in more detail.

The black and white images, taken by Harry Burton, are kept at the Griffith Institute, in the archives of the University of Oxford. The colouring process, which took place thanks to the Dynamichromeuses digital tools to restore damage to original negatives over time by grafting individual layers of colour onto the original black and white photograph. Dynamichrome has been used on historical images from around the world.

Harry Burton was an Egyptologist and photographer hired by the Egyptian expedition of the Metropolitan Museum to photograph excavations at several sites in Egypt, including the discovery of the Tutankhamun’s tomb made by British archaeologist Howard Carter. Burton produced and printed over 14,000 glass negatives between 1914 and 1940, the year of his death.

Tutankhamun, who assumed command of the 18th Egyptian dynasty just nine years after his father’s death, commanded the country for only nine years, from 1332 to 1323 BC, before he died young, probably due to malaria or another infection, according to a 2010 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Tutankhamun’s sarcophagus consisted of three coffins “nested in one another”. Inside the last coffin, made of solid gold, there was the boy-king mummy, which is currently located inside the Grand Egyptian Museum.