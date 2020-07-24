HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

The increase in Twitter users in the long run overcomes the drop in advertising

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

More security for your Android: Access Dots alerts you if an app uses the microphone or the camera

Given the risk that an application uses the micro or the mobile camera without realizing why not have a system...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The pandemic hurts Twitter’s finances today, but it brings good news for tomorrow. Boring consumers flocked to the $ 29 billion social network during the second quarter, looking for news on the protests, the Covid-19 and the upcoming US elections, the category Twitter calls “monetizable active daily users.” it climbed 34% year-on-year to 186 million during that period. That caused costs to rise. On the other hand, advertisers tightened their belts, so that revenues fell 19% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The result has been an operating loss, but investors should not be overly concerned.

The reason is that Twitter’s long-term problem has always been attracting new followers. While Facebook registered 1.7 billion daily active users in March, the platform led by Jack Dorsey at the moment is little more than a tenth of that figure. We are not comparing two exactly the same things in this case, but the numbers help explain why Facebook’s market capitalization is more than 20 times greater than Twitter’s.

The Twitter service is often puzzling to new users, but it becomes addictive once they decide who they want to follow and are comfortable with the rapid flow of information, humor, insults, and gossip. Seen this way, the increase in users is a plus for the future of Dorsey’s business. This is, presumably, the reason why investors pushed the share price more than 5% last Thursday morning, bringing it closer to its 2020 maximum, reached in February before the pandemic broke out.

When the coronavirus impact dissolves, advertisers will spend again. Many of the new Twitter users will stay. Hacks like last week’s, activist campaigns, and debates about unwanted content will always bring a bit of drama, but in the long run, the rise in Twitter users will take over from the drop in ads.

>

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

An additional € 8m for Údarás na Gaeltachta

Latest news Brian Adam -
Údarás na Gaeltachta has welcomed an additional allocation of € 8 million approved by the Government as part of the Job Stimulus Program. The additional...
Read more

An additional € 8 million provided to Údarás na Gaeltachta in a job incentive plan

Latest news Brian Adam -
Údarás na Gaeltachta has 'warmly welcomed' the Government's announcement that additional funding is being provided to the organization for the refurbishment of buildings. ...
Read more

UBS offers a haven to bank investors, albeit at a price

Latest news Brian Adam -
Swiss banks have traditionally been a haven for billionaires to keep their money tucked away ... and safe from tax collectors. The...
Read more

Gaeltacht distilleries win international awards

Latest news Brian Adam -
Inis Chléire Distillery and Daingean Uí Chúis Distillery won medals from this month's London 2020 Spirits Competition ...
Read more

No one died with Covid-19 today in the state but 20 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
No one in the state has died from the coronavirus in recent days, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,763. There...
Read more

No deaths due to the crown virus to be announced today, north or south

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
20 new cases of the disease were announced in the south and a further 15 cases confirmed by the Northern Department of Health No deaths...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY